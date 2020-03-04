Today’s veteran: Hal Madden, 73
Born: Zanesville, Ohio
Residence: Brunswick
Service: Army, 31/2 years
Duties: Helicopter pilot
Rank: Chief warrant officer 2
Recognitions: Air Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; National Defense Service Medal
Duty stations: Vietnam; Fort Polk, La.; Fort Walters, Texas; Fort Rucker, Ala.
His story: It didn’t take long for a draft notice to arrive after Hal Madden earned his college degree.
He met with a recruiter who told Madden he’d likely be assigned to an infantry unit. Madden learned he qualified for officer candidate school, but he had just gotten married and didn’t want to make a career in the military.
“I was looking forward to a corporate career,” he said. “I was not looking forward to going to Vietnam.”
Madden agreed to enlist in the Army for four years and be trained as a warrant officer flying helicopters. He believed the war would be over by the time his more than a year of training ended.
“I thought Nixon would shut it down by then,” he said. “I went to every school they offered at the time.”
Fifteen days after his training was completed, Madden was on his way to Vietnam, leaving a wife and child behind.
“I felt an obligation to duty, God and country,” he said. “I believed in the mission.”
He was assigned to the 717th Air Cavalry in the central highlands, where he spent the first couple of months assigned to an intelligence unit. He had an opportunity to attend briefings and read all the reports with the number of soldiers killed on both sides.
“It introduced me to the cruel world of war,” he said. “I was pretty shocked.”
He volunteered to transfer to an assault helicopter company because he rarely flew with the intelligence unit.
“I flew all kinds of missions,” he said. “I was apprehensive, but I liked the rush of combat missions. You feel alive when you face danger.”
He flew in more than 800 hours of combat missions, including some that took him into Cambodia.
“I never got shot down, but I got shot at a lot,” he said. “There were a lot of scary moments for a helicopter pilot.”
One time, he crashed landed in a busy intersection during rush hour after his helicopter suffered a mechanical failure.
“There are so many moving parts in a helicopter. There are so many things that can go wrong,” he said.
The Army offered him a captain’s commission if he’d remain in the service, but Madden said he was mentally exhausted from flying so many missions, and he knew he defied the odds.
“I was so burned out,” he said. “I knew the odds were if you fly long enough you will get killed.”
He struggled with the memories of war when he returned home, and there was no help for soldiers struggling with post traumatic stress disorder when he returned home.
“I knew I was not happy no matter what I did,” he said. “My life was unmanageable.”
It didn’t help that he was not welcomed home for serving his country.
“When I got back, we were not received very well,” he said. “I had to do what I had to do to live with myself. Those were dark days.”
