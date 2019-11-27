Today’s veteran: Walt Peters, 75
Born: Jacksonville, Fla.
Residence: Kingsland
Service: Army, 20 years
Duties: Aviation flight engineer, gunner, country band leader
Rank: Staff sergeant
Recognitions: Vietnam Service Medal; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Air Medal; Cross of Gallantry; National Defense Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal (3 times)
Duty stations: Vietnam; Germany; Hawaii; Fort Gordon; Fort Benning: Fort Jackson, S.C.; Fort Carson, Colo.; Hunter Army Airfield; Fort Eustis, Va.; Fort Campbell, Ky.; Fort Stewart; Washington D.C.
His story: Few veterans can claim to have a more diametrically different beginning and end to a 20-year military career than Walt Peters.
During the first decade, he survived an Army transport plane crash in 1964 in South Carolina that claimed seven lives and injured 22 others. He also served 33 months in Vietnam as part of a helicopter recovery crew that routinely experienced enemy fire.
His second decade took a dramatic change when a general saw Peters play guitar in a country band and decided to create a military country and western band to entertain the troops as a way to boost morale. The singer in the newly formed band was a finance clerk George Strait, who went on to have one of the most successful music careers of all time, selling more than 100 million record and being nicknamed the “King of Country.”
Peters had an eighth-grade education when he volunteered for the draft in the Army. He left 20 years later with a masters degree.
He was assigned for training on aircraft engines, and was assigned to a unit responsible for maintaining helicopters and airplanes at Fort Benning.
He was a member of the crew involved in the June 21, 1964, crash of a military transport plane in Ridgeway, S.C.
Peters said he was hospitalized for nearly three months recovering from a cracked pelvis and temporary paralysis.
After he recovered, his tour of duty ended, and Peters left military service. Two months later, he re-enlisted and was sent to Fort Carson, Colo., to work on aircraft hydraulics for about six months when orders came for his first tour of duty in Vietnam.
He was assigned to a helicopter recovery team that rescued soldiers surrounded by enemy troops, recovered bodies and repaired downed helicopters, often in combat situations.
“We had a tool box in one hand and an M-16 in the other,” he said. “You did what you had to do and got out. A number of times we took fire, and we gave fire too.”
After more than a year in Vietnam, he was sent to Fort Eustic, Va., where he was a faculty development instructor. He had already earned a GED and had take other continuing education courses.
Peters said he was too busy to think about the fact he enlisted with an eighth-grade education.
His next duty station was in Germany, where he worked an Army airfield on helicopter hydraulics and as part of a flight crew.
His job classification was considered critical in Vietnam, so he left directly from Germany to Southeast Asia.
Again, he worked in aircraft recovery and as a helicopter gunner, when needed. His work days were often 12 hours on base maintaining and repairing helicopters and as part of a flight crew after his shift ended. Work days as longs a 22 hours were not unusual, he said.
“There is no such thing as one job in the Army,” he said. “We worked on everything. We flew everything. We did it all.”
Going into the field to repair downed helicopters was always among the most nerve-wracking assignments.
“We had to go into the field with a tool box, fix a helicopter and get it out of there,” he said. “It was pretty hairy. We saved a lot of lives that way.”
After serving a total of 33 months in Vietnam, Peters was sent to Hunter Army Airfield, where he worked as a chaplain’s assistant and drug counselor. His next duty station was Fort Campbell, Ky., where he was an instructor.
He was later sent to Hawaii, where his aircraft training was considered a critical need. It’s also where his Army career took a major turn.
A general on base, Harry Brooks, heard Peters perform during his off hours and offered him the opportunity to be the leader of a country and western band comprised of active duty soldiers as a way to boost troop morale.
Peters auditioned 88 vocalists when a finance clerk named George Strait was recommended. Needless to say, Strait passed the audition.
“I immediately recognized his talent,” Peters said.
The band toured the Pacific entertaining troops. After Strait’s tour of duty ended, he lived in Hawaii another year performing with Peters before he left for the mainland and a legendary music career.
“I told him he’s going to be the greatest country singer in history,” Peters said.
Peters spent the last decade of his Army career entertaining troops across the nation. His band even performed at the 1976 Bicentennial celebration in Washington D.C.
He is legally blind from exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam, but he continues to perform at the Grand Ole Opry about once a month as a backup musician.
Peters realizes his Army career was unusual because of the difference between the first and second decades of his career. But he appreciates the opportunities the Army provided.
“It make me realize there are good things on this earth,” he said. “I had my share of bad.”
Our Veterans runs Wednesdays. Contact Gordon Jackson at gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com or at 912-464-7655 to suggest a veteran for a column.