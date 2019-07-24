Today’s veteran: Herbert Rogers, 88
Born: Jesup
Residence: Brunswick
Service: Army, three years, five months
Duties: Cook, sentry
Rank: Sergeant first class
Recognitions: Korean Service Medal; United Nations Service Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal; ROK Korean War Service Medal
Duty stations: Korea; Japan; Fort Jackson, S.C.
His story: Herbert Rogers had little choice when he dropped out of the University of Georgia campus in Tifton, where he was attending on an academic scholarship.
He quit school because his parents were struggling financially.
“I grew up pretty tough,” he said. “Dad never had a secure job with benefits. I had to help my parents.”
Rogers knew it wouldn’t take long to get a letter from the draft board after he dropped out of college, so he decided to enlist in the Army.
He never intended to make it a career, so he volunteered to be a cook. He sent most of his paycheck to his parents, leaving himself $15 a month for personal expenses.
“I didn’t drink beer, and I didn’t smoke,” he said.
His first duty station was in Japan, where the nation was still recovering from World War II. Gen. Douglas McArthur had very strict orders about treating the Japanese respectfully, and it was emphasized while he was there.
“We had to be very careful,” he said. “McArthur made sure we did the right thing.”
Rogers also credited a commanding officer who served during WWII for keeping his unit busy with training. Rogers said he cooked all day and was required to take small arms and other combat training at night.
“They kept us trained up,” he said.
When the war in Korea broke out, Rogers said his unit was among the early arrivals.
While he had many tense moments as the American and South Korea troops retreated the the south end of the peninsula, Rogers said his arrival was probably the most unnerving.
Enemy troops had already overrun much of South Korea and there were no ports to dock, so Rogers said the soldiers had to climb by rope onto landing craft to get ashore. The ship was taking heavy fire from the shore the entire time.
“We weren’t there very long before they pushed us down the peninsula,” he said.
It was difficult to counterattack because much of the land was rice paddies with ground too soft to set up artillery.
Once the retreat ended, Rogers said he was never worried American troops would be driven off the peninsula.
“We felt like we had enough firepower to fight off whatever came at us,” he said.
He cooked during the day and did sentry duty at night with two South Korean soldiers, who didn’t speak English. He didn’t sleep on sentry duty and had to catch sleep when he could.
One day, Rogers was so fatigued that he fell asleep, and nobody could wake him up.
When he did sleep, Rogers said it was mostly in a sleeping bag on the ground. And, while he was careful to be hygienic when he cooked, Roger said he only took three showers in his 11 months in Korea. The rest of the time he had to fill his helmet with water for a sponge bath.
He also had to worry about aerial attacks at night from Bed Check Charlie, the nickname from small communist aircraft that dropped mortar rounds and bombs on American troops.
When the counterattack began, Rogers said his unit got ambushed by a well-planned mortar attack that killed some of the men in his unit.
While he was in Korea, Rogers said he was amazed when the first jet aircraft he had ever seen flew overhead.
After his tour of duty, he returned to Fort Jackson, S.C., where he took basic training. He was promoted to staff sergeant and became his company’s mess sergeant.
He spent the last three months of his career in New Mexico before he left military service.
He planned to take advantage of the GI Bill after he returned home. Instead, he was hired at a paper mill, where he worked the next 41 years, retiring as mechanical superintendent, with 200 employees under his supervision.
“I was blessed for a small country boy,” he said.
He credits has Army training for his success after he left military service.
“I learned if you let people know your expectation’s low, you’ll get low performance,” he said. “Set your expectations high.”
