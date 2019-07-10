Today’s veteran: Thomas Fuller, 89
Born: Seville
Residence: Brunswick
Service: Army, 341/2 years
Duties: Intelligence officer
Rank: Colonel
Recognitions: World War II Victory Medal; Army of Occupation Medal; Legion of Merit Medal (with two oak leaf clusters); Meritorious Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Bronze Star Medal; Good Conduct Medal; National Defense Service Medal
Duty stations: Vietnam; Korea; Germany and duty stations across the nation and world.
His story: Thomas Fuller quit school after getting into an argument with a high school teacher and worked at a paint company until it went out of business after World War II ended.
He decided to join the Army, where he was trained as a
mechanic. His sergeant insisted he earn his GED. And it wasn’t the last time he’d be in a classroom.
By the time he retired from the Army, he was a commissioned officer and had earned a master’s degree in business administration.
He was sent to Korea after the war there started and remembers rockets flying overhead.
Fuller also did tours of duty in Europe before he was sent to Vietnam. He was a member of a team that rescued two prisoners of war.
Fuller commanded intelligence units across the world until his retirement in 1980.
After he retired, Fuller held an executive position with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in Washington, D.C. He was also a senior partner and general manager of a Brunswick radio station, 104.1 FM.
Fuller stayed active in many local organizations in Glynn County, including the Boys and Girls Club, Epworth by the Sea, Hospice of the Golden Isles, Southeast Georgia Hospital Foundation, Fourteen Black Men of Glynn, Risley Alumni Association and Grace United Methodist Church.
Three of his sons served in the military, including one who is a rear admiral still on active duty in the Navy.
“I’ve been through two wars and can still walk and talk, and run if I have to,” Fuller said. “God has been good to me.”
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said Fuller used to call him and every other veteran he knew on Veteran’s Day to thank them for their service, until his recent memory problems.
