veteran
Buy Now

Retired Army Col. Thomas Fuller was part of a unit that rescued two prisoners of war during the war in Vietnam.

Today’s veteran: Thomas Fuller, 89

Born: Seville

Residence: Brunswick

Service: Army, 341/2 years

Duties: Intelligence officer

Rank: Colonel

Recognitions: World War II Victory Medal; Army of Occupation Medal; Legion of Merit Medal (with two oak leaf clusters); Meritorious Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Bronze Star Medal; Good Conduct Medal; National Defense Service Medal

Duty stations: Vietnam; Korea; Germany and duty stations across the nation and world.

His story: Thomas Fuller quit school after getting into an argument with a high school teacher and worked at a paint company until it went out of business after World War II ended.

He decided to join the Army, where he was trained as a

mechanic. His sergeant insisted he earn his GED. And it wasn’t the last time he’d be in a classroom.

By the time he retired from the Army, he was a commissioned officer and had earned a master’s degree in business administration.

He was sent to Korea after the war there started and remembers rockets flying overhead.

Fuller also did tours of duty in Europe before he was sent to Vietnam. He was a member of a team that rescued two prisoners of war.

Fuller commanded intelligence units across the world until his retirement in 1980.

After he retired, Fuller held an executive position with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in Washington, D.C. He was also a senior partner and general manager of a Brunswick radio station, 104.1 FM.

Fuller stayed active in many local organizations in Glynn County, including the Boys and Girls Club, Epworth by the Sea, Hospice of the Golden Isles, Southeast Georgia Hospital Foundation, Fourteen Black Men of Glynn, Risley Alumni Association and Grace United Methodist Church.

Three of his sons served in the military, including one who is a rear admiral still on active duty in the Navy.

“I’ve been through two wars and can still walk and talk, and run if I have to,” Fuller said. “God has been good to me.”

Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said Fuller used to call him and every other veteran he knew on Veteran’s Day to thank them for their service, until his recent memory problems.

Our Veterans runs Wednesdays. Contact Gordon Jackson at gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com or at 912-464-7655 to suggest a veteran for a column.

More from this section

Health care business celebrates 30 years

Health care business celebrates 30 years

Sharron Olson started Share Care Services 30 years ago, after working in the health care industry as a registered nurse who believed patients deserved a higher level of care than her employers provided.

DA, judge’s campaign finance reports stand out

DA, judge’s campaign finance reports stand out

While much of the focus on the mid-year state campaign finance disclosure reports go to state legislators and others higher up on the ballot, two elected officials in Glynn County may prove that what’s most notable is further down-ballot.

Winged victory for shorebirds at Gould's Inlet

Winged victory for shorebirds at Gould's Inlet

Under a bright blue sky streaked with white clouds, a battle forms over Gould’s Inlet. Three or four least terns keep after a crow in what at times resembles military air combat. The crow — larger and more powerful, but outnumbered — eventually escapes the area by heading inland.