Today’s veteran: Robert Martin, 73
Born: Summerville, S.C.
Residence: Brunswick
Service: Army, 3 years
Duties: Combat engineer; radio repairman
Rank: Sergeant
Recognitions: National Defense Service Medal; Good Conduct Medal
Duty stations: Germany, Fort Jackson, S.C. and Fort Sill, Okla.
His story: Robert Martin’s father and other close relatives served in the Army during World War II, so there was no doubt in his mind when he decided to enlist in the military.
“Through all my years, all I thought about was joining the Army,” he said.
He didn’t tell his father about his plans to enlist until he graduated high school.
“I wanted a job,” he said. “I wanted a career when I got out.”
He scored high enough on tests to qualify for training as a combat engineer.
“I figured I was going to
Vietnam,” he said.
Instead, he was among a handful of soldiers who were sent to Germany.
“I was surprised,” he said. “They put me in with a bunch of National Guardsmen from New York state. I thought I was lucky.”
He was assigned to a unit that strung communications lines in all types of conditions.
“I was just a grunt like everyone else,” he said. “It was a cold place. The cold went right through you right to the bone.”
His supervisors knew he had a commercial bus driving license, so he was assigned to drive a 21/2 ton truck hauling troops for combat engineering training exercises.
“I had to drive on top of all the training,” he said. “I was really tempted to volunteer for Vietnam. That’s how bad it was.”
His life changed when commanding officers realized Martin had a talent for repairing radios, even though he had no formal training.
“That was the best thing that
happened,” he said. “I loved it.”
Within two years, Martin rose to the rank of sergeant, but only after he insisted on additional training since he was going to be
responsible for other soldiers.
He learned to use all his senses when diagnosing a problem, often by sound and sight.
During the 30 months he served in Germany, there were constant alerts when Soviet Union jets would fly in his region. They often returned a short time later with American jets in pursuit.
“At least a couple of times a month the Russian jets would fly over,” he said.
Martin was offered a promotion if he re-enlisted, but he said he was homesick and wanted to go into a public place where everyone spoke English.
“I had a good time and really enjoyed it,” he said. “I really wanted to go home.”
After he returned to civilian life, Martin said he almost re-enlisted because he missed the structure life of the Army.
“It ruined me as a person,” he said. “It taught me to do things a certain way. I couldn’t get over the way civilians thought and worked.”
His goal during his military service was continual growth as a person and soldier.
“I was constantly trying to get better,” he said. “I learned to lead and interact with leaders.”
