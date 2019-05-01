Today’s veteran: Jim Unangst, 63
Born: Lodi, Ohio
Residence: St. Marys
Service: Army, 2 years
Duties: Mechanic
Rank: Specialist 4
Recognitions: National Defense Service Medal
Duty stations: Germany; Fort Riley, Kan. and Fort Polk, La.
His story: Jim Unangst came from a family of Air Force veterans, but when it was his turn to serve, he had not choice but the Army.
He was 16 years old when he told his mother that school bored him and he wanted to enlist in the military. He wanted to follow the family tradition, but the Air Force only took men under the age of 18 if they had a high school diploma.
The only military branch that would allow young men under the age of 18 to enlist without a diploma was the Army, with the consent of the recruit’s parents. Unangst said he had no problem convincing them to let him join the Army.
“Back then, I was a tumultuous character,” he said. “I was a rambunctious child.”
He left the recruiter’s office in Cleveland after taking a battery of tests and swearing in and boarded a bus for basic training in Fort Polk, La.
Basic training was awkward at times because most of the recruits were at least two years older than him.
“I felt like I needed to go home and grow up,” he said.
But he quickly adapted to military life and was prepared to go to Vietnam, where the war was ongoing. He was trained as a mechanic on the job at Fort Riley, Kansas.
“I was mechanically inclined,” he said. “I really wanted to go to Vietnam.”
Instead, his unit was send to Germany, where he worked in the Black Forest for several months maintaining and repairing tanks and jeeps. He had to learn to drive a tank so he could ensure his repairs were done properly.
After his tour of duty in Germany, Unangst returned to Fort Riley, where he continued to work on jeeps, tanks and other equipment. He learned his name was German from some of the local residents he met while serving there.
“It was beautiful out there,” he said.
He was not enthusiastic about returning to Fort Riley, he said.
“Fort Riley was like one of those bases you get sent to for punishment,” he said.
He left the Army a changed person.
“I came home a humble person, a different person,” he said. “It made a man out of me. It gave me a perspective I keep to this day.
