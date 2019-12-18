Today’s veteran: Jim Benton, 59
Born: Rockford, Ill.
Residence: St. Marys
Service: Army 11 years; Army Reserve, Army National Guard 17 years
Duties: Personnel clerk; infantry; lawyer
Rank: Lieutenant colonel
Recognitions: Bronze Star Medal; Meritorious Service Medal; Army Achievement Medal; Kuwait Liberation Medal; Southwest Asia Service Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Saudi Arabia Liberation of Kuwait Medal
Duty stations: Middle East; Germany; Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.; Fort Bliss, Texas; Fort Benning; Fort Bragg; Fort Jackson, S.C.; Fort Ord, Calif.
His story: Jim Benton turned down an appointment to West Point but later chose to enlist in the Army as a way to get a college education through the GI Bill.
He was trained as a personnel clerk and spent most of his first two years in the Army at Fort Bliss, Tex., before he was sent to Germany.
He was cross trained as a military police customs clerk and liked the job so much he extended his four-year commitment an
additional year.
“It was fun,” he said of the duties.
When he returned home, Benton decided to go to college as a ROTC student, and he became a commissioned officer in the Army National Guard after completing his officer basic course.
He was called to active duty as a personnel officer during Desert Storm and was sent to the Middle East to work as a postal company commander for the 24th Infantry Division.
It was a rear echelon unit tasked with setting up a mail delivery service to soldiers scattered across the region.
“It was a nightmare,” he said of organizing the boxes of mail.
He was later assigned to a recruiting battalion in Chicago and also worked for Army Reserve Command.
He earned a law degree and tried to return to active duty with a special forces unit, until he suffered a neck injury that ended his military career.
“I thought if I can’t deploy it’s time to retire,” Benton said.
Benton later earned a Ph.D. in finance and decided to teach. He is currently teaching accounting and tax law at College of Coastal Georgia in Kingsland. Benton credits the Army for his successful teaching career.
“The Army paid for my undergraduate degree,” he said. “They kickstarted my education.”
Our Veterans runs Wednesdays. Contact Gordon Jackson at gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com or at 912-464-7655 to suggest a veteran for a column.