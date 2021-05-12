The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has given a greenlight to the construction of a fourth berth for cargo ships calling on Colonel’s Island.
The Georgia Ports Authority announced Tuesday that the corps has issued a permit for the project, which is now in the engineering phase.
The expansion will allow the Port of Brunswick to accommodate additional vessels carrying automobiles and machinery.
Port officials said the project will help support the expansion of auto processing onto 400-plus acres on the south side of the island that are permitted for development.
“The re-opening of domestic and overseas auto plants has resulted in an upward trend in Roll-on/Roll-off volumes at Colonel’s Island Terminal in Brunswick and at Savannah’s Ocean Terminal, which we expect to continue,” said GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch.
Cargo crossing the docks on Colonel’s Island was often down last year. In 2020, the Port of Brunswick handled 587,395 units of Ro/Ro (roll on, roll off) cargo, reflecting a 4 percent decrease compared to 2019.
Recent figures point to an upswing. Port officials say they saw faster growth in the last months of 2020 and in the beginning of the new year.
January and February Ro/Ro totaled 104,731 units in Brunswick, an increase of 8,279 units. That’s an 8.6 percent jump.
Ro/Ro trade grew 23 percent in February compared to the same month a year ago with the handling of 50,945 units.
Port officials said the recently renovated Berth 2 at Colonel’s Island, which formerly handled bulk cargo, will better serve Ro/Ro vessels.
The Port of Brunswick’s auto port currently features a total of three full-time Ro/Ro berths and two on-terminal auto processors.
The deepwater facility serves 20 automakers and nine steamship lines.