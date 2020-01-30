Unified Command plans to build a giant mesh net around the shipwrecked Golden Ray before work begins to cut the 656-foot vessel into pieces and remove it from the St. Simons Sound, according to an application filed Tuesday with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Savannah.
The net’s only feature to prevent fuel and other pollutants from leaking into the sound is a floating barrier on the surface of the net’s circumference, according to the request. The public comment period for the plan ends Tuesday, Feb. 4, according to the application.
Unified Command hired Texas-based T&T Salvage earlier this month to handle the herculean task or removing the Golden Ray, which overturned between St. Simons and Jekyll islands Sept. 8 while heading out to sea with 4,200 vehicles onboard. Unified Command consists of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Gallagher Marine Systems, and is charged with executing the guidelines for maritime emergencies as set forth by the federal Pollution Control Act of 1990.
The application with the corps of engineers indicates that T&T Salvage plans to have the bulk of the roughly 25,000-ton vessel removed by June. “The goal is for all large sections of the vessel to be removed before hurricane season in June 2020, with subsequent recovery of debris and any remaining portions of the wreck following large section removal,” according to the application.
The mesh environmental protection barrier would remain in place until a “hydrographic survey would be conducted to ensure the bottom is free of debris originating from the wreck ...” the application states.
The application to the Army Corps of Engineers was provided to The News late Tuesday afternoon by the Atlamaha Riverkeeper group, which discovered it during a routine search earlier Tuesday of corps of engineers applications. In a story that ran Jan. 21, Coast Guardsman Nate Littlejohn, spokesman for Unified Command, told The News that some type of strong netting would be part of the plans.
The proposed environmental protection barrier would be approximately 1.4-million-square feet total. The 1- to 1 1/4-inch mesh would be supported by 140-foot-long piles driven deep into the sound’s bed below. “The piles would be embedded up to 80 ft. below the seabed,” the application states. The 48-inch diameter piles would be spaced approximately 100 to 150 feet apart. This would require between 50 and 80 piles total. A float barrier would run along the net’s surface, much like the booms Unified Command used to block leaking oil that floated on the water’s surface for several weeks after the wreck.
Protection will be installed at the base of the piles to protect against scouring from the sound’s swift currents. “Additional scour protection may be needed in an effort to prevent the ship from moving or breaking apart and may be placed in a single event or periodically throughout the project timeline,” the application states.
Unified Command crews spent several months pumping some 320,000 gallons of fuel and oil from the Golden Ray’s tanks, a task that removed the vast majority of fuel oils from the shipwreck, officials said. However, each of the 4,200 Hyundai and Kia automobiles onboard contain several gallons of gas, as well as motor oil, transmission and brake fluid and other possible water contaminants.
Fletcher Sams, Executive Director of the Altamaha Riverkeeper, said his group is concerned that the mesh netting and the floating surface barrier will not prevent pollutants from leaking into the St. Simons Sound and the surrounding estuary once work begins to dismantle the ship.
“They’re going to drive in a bunch of posts and bring a net through all those posts and at the top they’re going to put containment booms,” Sams said. “Here’s the problem: That net ain’t going to do jack for contaminants that are coming out of that ship. The floating boom is not going to catch it all.”
Sams said he was miffed also by the short time frame for public response to the plan.
“This does not seem like sufficient time for a real public comment,” Sams said. “I think a lot of people would think that a net is not going to be sufficient. And I think if more people know about it, they would certainly write and express their thoughts about it. Where is the local input? This our water. It’s not Hyundai’s water.”
Public comments can be emailed to cynthia.a.gose@usace.army.mil, or written to: Department of the Army, Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, attention: Cynthia Gose, 100 W. Oglethorpe Ave., Savannah, Ga., 31401.