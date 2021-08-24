Two Brunswick men who staged a series of armed robberies in Glynn County last August face at least seven years in federal prison.
Zaeveon Deveon Cooper, 21, and Marquese Bolden, 20, both have pled guilty in U.S. District Court in Brunswick to a string of six robberies of convenience stores and fast food restaurants at gunpoint between Aug. 10 and Aug 30 of 2020, said David E. Estes, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
Cooper pled guilty Tuesday at the federal courthouse in downtown Brunswick to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm in the furtherance of a crime. Bolden pled guilty to the same charges in May. The two men each face between 7 years and life in federal prison for the firearms charge, plus up to 20 years on the robbery charge. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
Bolden will be sentenced Oct. 4. Cooper’s sentencing has not been scheduled.
The two committed a string a of six late-night armed robberies in the city and the county, from the Sonic Drive-in at 4705 Altama Ave. on Aug. 15 in Brunswick to the Circle K at 4401 Community Road in the county on Aug. 30. The men robbed cash from the registers at each location, pointing guns at the victims. Victims reported both men were armed during the robberies.
At the Domino’s Pizza at 108 Scranton Connector on Aug. 10, one robber placed a gun to the back of the manager’s neck, forcing him to floor after opening the cash register. A clerk at the Friendly Express at 3245 Cypress Mill Road was too frightened to comply with demands during an Aug. 27 robbery, prompting one of the men to walk behind the counter and take the cash from the register.
County and city police investigated the robberies jointly, with assistance from the FBI. Bolden and Cooper were arrested Sept. 2. A 9 mm handgun was recovered.
“These two men terrorized innocent businesses and were a threat to the community every day thy were on our streets,” Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said after Cooper’s plea Tuesday. “Once again, these arrests would not have been possible without a joint effort with our law enforcement partners. Those partnerships are invaluable when violent criminals spread fear through our communities.”