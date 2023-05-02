Glynn County police are sorting out the details in an incident that resulted in two men being stabbed early Sunday morning outside a local restaurant.
Glynn County Police Capt. Michael Robinson said the incident is still under investigation.
Detectives are waiting for an opportunity to talk to one of the victims who was stabbed in the side and who they have not been able to interview. He is being treated for his wound at UF Health Shands in Jacksonville where he was transported after the incident.
Police have not released the names of the two victims.
The other victim was stabbed in the buttocks and was treated at Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospital in Brunswick, Robinson said.
Police said it appears two groups of Hispanic males began arguing inside Moondoggy’s Pizza, 36 Canal Road Plaza, on Saturday night and that the argument eventually spilled outside into the parking lot, Robinson said. Detectives are looking into the nature of the argument, if the two groups were familiar with each other and to what level alcohol may have been involved, Robinson said.
Police were called to the scene at around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Robinson said police are still early in the investigation and are hopeful to learn more details when they are able to interview the victim in Jacksonville.
