After months of being closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, movie theaters will soon be showing a full slate of summer blockbusters on the big screen.
Georgia Theatre Co. has reopened Island Cinemas 7 on St. Simons Island. Glynn Place Cinemas 14 in Brunswick and Kings Bay Stadium Cinemas 9 are scheduled to open Friday.
Movie theaters across the nation shut down last spring because of the health crisis. They weren’t alone. Restaurants, convention centers and others that depend on large crowds also closed.
Now that they are reopening, theater managers are emphasizing the movie experience will be the same with some changes designed to keep viewers safe.
Bo Chambliss, president of Georgia Theatre Co., said his company had to lay off some employees when the doors closed in the spring. Some of the employees found new jobs, forcing the company to hire new workers.
Chambliss said theater employees are following recommendations from the “Cinema Safe” program that are designed to ensure the safety of movie-goers.
Theater employees have enhanced cleaning protocols with extra emphasis on high frequency touch points such as seats, fountain towers, door handles, restrooms, containers, food receptacles and self-service dispensers.
Groups are asked to maintain a minimum of six feet between other groups. It is recommended that individuals sit at least two seats away from others, Chambliss said.
The high-demand movies will be shown on more screens because of limited seating capacity.
Chambliss said he expects more people will choose to see a movie on weekdays when theaters are less crowded.
Advance ticket purchases are encouraged as an additional way to minimize time in the lobby, he said. Theater employees will wear masks and require customers to do the same when not in their theater seats.
Chambliss said there will be more floor staff to remind people about social distancing.
“It’s been a little slow so far, but it’s been what we expected,” Chambliss said. “We’ve been five months without a new movie.”
He expects that to change soon and for the crowds to return when the new movies begin arriving.