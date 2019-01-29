Arctic front brings freeze watch to Glynn County

The waning days of January will bring something like actual winter to the Golden Isles beginning overnight Tuesday when an arctic cold front arrives with wind chill factors in the low 20s and a freeze watch issued by the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.
That cold front will be preceded by a 60 percent chance of showers early Tuesday night. Then, temperatures are expected to dip to at least 32 degrees along the coast overnight Tuesday and slightly lower inland, said Ben Nelson, chief meteorologist with the weather service in Jacksonville. With winds out of the chilly northwest at 15 mph, it will feel more like 22 degrees in Glynn County overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday, he said.
The weather service on Monday issued a freeze watch in effect for Glynn County from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, Nelson said. Folks should find shelter for outdoor pets and cover or take in susceptible plants, he said. Home space heaters should be checked to make sure they are operating properly.
More of the same is expected overnight Wednesday, following a day when the afternoon high will likely fall short of 50 degrees despite sunny skies, he said.
“We’re going to have a nice little shot of cold air moving through,” Nelson said. “You’re going to feel it Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. By the time we wake up on Wednesday morning the wind chills will be down to the low 20s. The actual temps will be right around freezing.”
Temperatures will hover around freezing overnight Wednesday along the coast, and possibly dip into the upper 20s inland, Nelson said. The daytime high will be around 50 degrees.
“Wind chills will be in the low 20s both nights,” Nelson said. “The chilliest inland might be Wednesday night, with temperatures in the upper 20s.”
Things will begin to improve Thursday as the winds shift to a northeasterly approach, Nelson said.
Overnight lows Thursday will be in the upper 30s, giving way to an afternoon high Friday of around 60 degrees.
This will set the stage for a balmy first weekend of February, with daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s Saturday and Sunday and overnight lows in the low 50s.
“We have not had a hard freeze so far this winter, but this will be the coldest air mass of the winter,” Nelson said. “Thankfully it won’t stick around.”