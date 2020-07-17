The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission took another step Thursday to expanding the public utility systems into the Arco neighborhood in Brunswick.
“It’s a niche in the system just perfect to assimilate into the public sewer system,” said utility engineering director Todd Kline.
The first step in the process is already done, he said. A feasibility study determined the project could cost between $3.5 million and $5.4 million, depending on the type of equipment used.
Expanding the water system would be much cheaper, just under $500,000.
Both are just estimates, and the utility commission voted Thursday to pay Thomas and Hutton Engineering Co. $272,640 to draw up the plans and provide a concrete construction price. The contract included another $115,700 for construction management services if the utility decides to go ahead with the expansion.
JWSC Deputy Director LaDonnah Roberts said a survey of residents in the area came back with good results. Many welcomed the idea and would be willing to connect to the system.
About 268 parcels in Arco don’t have public water and sewer access, according to the feasibility study. The split between residential and non-residential is about 80 percent to 20 percent.
The study also looked at expanding to residential areas north of Ga. 303 and west of U.S. 341, referred to as Ellis Point, and the area between U.S. 341 and Old Jesup Road, both outside the city limits.
Property owners will still have to pay a fee to connect to the system — around $4,760 for small residential water and sewer lines — but simply having the sewer lines in the area will open the door to state and federals grants which could help residents pay the connection fee, Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said.
“We need to get water and sewer in there,” said Harvey, who represents the city on the utility board.
He was completely behind the project, saying it would ultimately help lower the city’s poverty rate by improving property values in the neighborhood.
He pointed toward the health and environmental benefits of using the sewer system instead of septic tanks and said it would take the burden of maintaining septic tanks off the shoulders of residents.