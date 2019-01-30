The first phase of a project to revitalize Paulk Park into a new soccer field is substantially complete, and Coastal Outreach Soccer will be debuting its new program based in the park over the next few weeks.
The first phase of the project included new sod, a well, irrigation equipment, a new fence and soccer goals as well as new signs. It was estimated to cost around $68,000.
“We consider ourselves done, other than putting in the soccer goals. We’re going to wait until closer to the season,” said Lisa Gurganus, Recreation and Parks manager.
Ultimately, the county spent around $28,000 on the first phase. To cover the remainder, Honeywell donated another $28,000 through Rebuilding Together of Glynn County. Another donation to cover the cost of digging a new well came later from the Sea Island Co.
County Public Works personnel handled new signs for the park and removed the old fence.
“A private entity and public come together and say, this is your public park, how can we come in and breathe some life and inject some energy into the community,” said Shawn Williams, executive director of Coastal Outreach Soccer — a program created to connect with and mentor at-risk children and teens through sports.
A grand opening for the park is set for March 9, Williams said, but the first practice session for the new soccer team is scheduled for Feb. 11.
In the meantime, Williams said he will reach out to neighborhood children through nearby schools and by canvassing the area. He’d be glad to get 20 to 25 kids involved on the first day, he said.
“That would be a real success. And that’s on the high end,” Williams said. “When we started this program 14 years ago (at Howard Coffin Park), we had maybe 15 kids.”
It took time to grow the program at Howard Coffin, which served 110 children ages 4-18 years old in the last season. Taking the impact it’s had on that area and bringing it to the Arco neighborhood is Williams’s main goal.
“Those things we are doing there, we want to bring to this community,” Williams said.
Along with children to play soccer, Williams said he’s also looking for volunteers to help run the games in Paulk Park.
“Volunteers, volunteers. You don’t have to know anything about soccer, you just have to want to help kids,” Williams said.
For more information, Coastal Outreach Soccer staffers are available at Howard Coffin Park on Monday through Friday in the afternoons. Williams can be reached at 912-266-1491.
The second phase of the park renovation is still in the works, Gurganus said, and includes a public restroom facility and playground. Recreation and parks is drawing up plans for those two, but have not yet secured the funding, she added.
“We’re in the process now of finalizing site plans of where the restrooms will be situated,” Gurganus said.
Ideally, she said the playground will have equipment with several pieces geared toward children ages 2 to 12, but that ultimately depends on how much the public restroom costs.
Some changes have been made to the original plan, such as the removal of bleachers.
“It’s pretty customary for people to bring their own bag chairs and situate themselves around the fence,” Gurganus said.
The park is located at 3600 Wylly Ave. but is not yet open to the public.