Michael Torras, left, Elouise Lamons, middle, and Mallory Carmouche, right, talk about the visitors center building at the corner of the F.J. Torras Causeway that Lamons and Carmouche’s ancestor Francis Abreu designed and that Michael Torras is helping to rehabilitate.

 Michael Hall/The Brunswick News

Michael Torras and Mallory Carmouche are pretty certain their great-grandfathers knew each other.

They aren’t 100% sure about it, but considering Torras’ great-grandfather was F.J. Torras, the chief engineer for the causeway to St. Simons Island that bears his name, and Carmouche’s great-grandfather was Francis Abreu, the architect behind the Visitors Center building at the corner of U.S. 17 and the causeway, it’s safe to say they were at least acquaintances.

