Lamar Webb wasn’t a Golden Isles native, but as the saying goes, he got here as fast as he could. Born 94 years ago, Lamar Thaxter Webb, died May 22 after a brief illness. Lamar was one of a pair of twin sons born to Ethel and Eugene Webb of Hapeville. The twins, and their sister Faye, grew up on family property which is now the location of the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library, in Atlanta.

After graduating from University of Georgia, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha and a cheerleader all four years, he, along with his twin brother Baxter, enlisted in the military. Lamar Webb chose the Air Force, and was stationed, as a first lieutenant, at Fort Barrow, Alaska.

