Lamar Webb wasn’t a Golden Isles native, but as the saying goes, he got here as fast as he could. Born 94 years ago, Lamar Thaxter Webb, died May 22 after a brief illness. Lamar was one of a pair of twin sons born to Ethel and Eugene Webb of Hapeville. The twins, and their sister Faye, grew up on family property which is now the location of the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library, in Atlanta.
After graduating from University of Georgia, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha and a cheerleader all four years, he, along with his twin brother Baxter, enlisted in the military. Lamar Webb chose the Air Force, and was stationed, as a first lieutenant, at Fort Barrow, Alaska.
Lamar Webb met his future wife, Bettye Jane Jackson, also a lieutenant in the USAF, while stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Base, in Dayton, Ohio. They were then separated when Lamar went to Alaska and Betty to Ramstein Air Base, in Germany. They were married in an Episcopal service on Dec. 6, 1957, in Zurich, Switzerland.
After his military service, Lamar Webb did his graduate studies in architecture at Georgia Tech.
He was recruited from Tech by the Atlanta architecture firm Abreau Robeson to open their new St. Simons Island office. He eventually partnered with his friend, Ed Cheshire, to form Webb and Cheshire Arhictects. He then established Lamar T. Webb Architect AIA Inc., where he worked almost until the day he passed.
He was also a mentor to many architecture students and young architects.
Harlan Hambright met Webb in 1973 when he came to St. Simons to photograph projects a fellow architecture student had worked on while apprenticing at a firm.
“The UT School of Architecture had a requirement where you had to work in a firm for the third quarter of your third year,” said Hambright. “He (the intern) was about to graduate, and I was looking for a place to do my apprenticeship.
“I asked Lamar and he said to talk to the office manager. I met the office manager and he said if Lamar says its OK, it’s fine with me. That was my interview.”
Hambright’s first project he did solo with Webb was the Back Porch Lounge at the Howard Johnson in Macon. A big room was converted into a bar that resembled a backyard, complete with booths that were porch swings hung from a fake room, and the bar was a gazebo in the middle.
“I made the restrooms look like outhouses, said Hambright. “I was drawing porch swings and he said, ‘I’d like to believe we could buy those.’ Being a naive 22-year-old, I asked where I could find them. He suggested the Sear’s catalogue and thus began my introduction to practical problem solving.”
The second was a Sea Island home for a doctor and his wife who were retiring. Webb came into the office and handed Hambright two cocktail napkins with a rough floor plan and front elevation sketched on them with a black Flair pen. He had been out with the couple the night before.
“The house is still standing, I’m happy to report,” he said.
Hambright said his favorite memory of Webb stems from his first day on the job.
“The first morning on the job in the drafting room, he came in about 10:30 and announced in an affected voice, ‘morning glories!’ he said. “I thought, ‘what have I gotten myself into?”
Hambright said that Webb will be long remembered for his extensive portfolio of local projects he designed and the lasting relationships he developed with his clients.
Examples of that extensive portfolio can be found at more than 250 homes on St. Simons Island and Sea Island, and in many other communities as well.
Cindy and Russ Jacobs live in one of the most well-known of Lamar Webb’s homes — The Dodge, which was built for the late authors Eugenia Price and Joyce Blackburn. The Jacobs’ have restored it, and built an addition as well. After consulting with Lamar Webb, St. Simons architect David Amos drew the designs for the addition.
In a previous issue of Coastal Illustrated in an article about The Dodge, the writer describes the home’s modest plantation style, and its positioning on the 4.33-acre tract the women purchased from the Steven’s family, who held the original King’s Grant. Only three families have owned the property — the Stevens, Price and Blackburn and the Jacobs.
The two women truly wanted their home to be harmonious with the environment around it, to be solid and two-storied, “so we could see the marshes and the salt creeks for miles around.”
Price had staked out the house with Webb and his team because Blackburn was away on a book tour. The day Blackburn returned they made a trip out to the future site of The Dodge so she could see it. It was important to both women that the house was in harmony with the environment and they would be able to see the sunset from indoors.
From her book “St. Simons Memoir,” Price writes, “We wouldn’t have to chase the sunset anymore once we lived here. I had decided that the living room bay window should face it. That evening, we stood on the spot and watched the big red ball of sun go down over the marshes to the west.”
Webb is survived by his two children, three grandchildren, his sister and extended family. His parents, wife and brother all predeceased him.
His funeral was held Saturday at Christ Church Frederica, on St. Simons Island.