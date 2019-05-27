Archaeologists dig into the past on U.S. 17

Later this year, a Georgia Department of Transportation contractor will begin moving massive amounts of earth to widen 6.4 miles of U.S. 17 to four lanes from near Chapel Crossing Road to Georgia 99.
Before that, however, archaeologists moved soil by the shovelfuls digging into past.
As with all big DOT projects, archaeological studies are required to ensure any valuable historic — or prehistoric — artifacts are preserved especially in the areas of former historic settlements. For the past several weeks, archaeologists from Stone Mountain have been exploring the grounds in the Needwood community, a settlement first established by emancipated slaves right after the Civil War. They had lived at Broadfield Plantation and bought up lots as the plantation was broken up.
“We take out 10 centimeters at a time,’’ or about four inches, said Patty McMahon, field director for New South Associates Inc. of Stone Mountain. “We do it as controlled as we can.”
That control allows the team of five to spot any differences in the density of artifacts and record the number found at different depths.
Because Needwood dates to about 1866, a lot of material has been consigned to the earth in the ensuing one and a half centuries.
“When a place has been lived in a long time, the dirt and artifacts build up slowly over time,’’ McMahon said.
They excavated along the western side of the roadway in open areas, in woods and in residents’ yards.
They know that John Powell opened a store there around 1888, having moved his business from Brunswick. They’ve found a number of items that Powell may have sold.
The found pieces of cosmetics and medicine bottles, clay pipe stems and bowls, a sizable piece of stoneware and the neck of a small bottle.
The bottom of the neck showed a seam as if the bottle had been cast, but the stem was seamless indicating that it was likely shaped with a hand tool.
“It’s probably 19th Century,’’ McMahon said.
They also found a lot of nails, brick and ceramics.
McMahon and archaeologists — Brandy Joy, Evan Welker, Marcus Allen and Rebecca Hyler — excavated areas that were laid out in a map drawn at New South Associates main office. The map was based on the material found in sample holes dug about 33 feet apart in the survey area.
The work is not all digging inches at a time and sifting the excavated material. The team also planned to use a backhoe in a couple of areas to search for features. Those digs can show irregularities such as changes in color that would signal past disturbances.
Dark areas in the soil could also have been left by decayed posts and trash burn holes and there could also be footprints of old foundations.
Finding a very old artifact in an area doesn’t necessary date an area because “people tend to hang onto things,’’ and sometimes hand down things before they end up in the ground as artifacts, McMahon said.
The carefully recording findings will be analyzed at New South Associates and the DOT will also visit the site to review the work.
The DOT expects to let the contract for the estimated $31 million improvement project in the fall, said Jill Nagel, district communications officer at the DOT’s Jesup office.
The improved roadway will have more improvements that two additional travel lanes. It will have a 24-foot raised median and 10-foot outside shoulders, 6 feet, 6 inches of which will be paved to accommodate bicycles, Nagel said.
Bridges over Thornhill Creek and Wallyleg Branch will be replaced with four-lane structures, she said.