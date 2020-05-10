Arbery's family lawyers review surveillance video

Attorneys for the family of Ahmaud Arbery say they’ve reviewed a surveillance video which appears to show a person believed to be Ahmaud Arbery entering a property under construction in the Satilla Shores neighborhood prior to the time he was shot and killed.
They said the individual in the video remains on the property for under three minutes before continuing to jog down the road.
“This video is consistent with the evidence already known to us,” said lawyers Benjamin L. Crump and Lee Merrit. “Ahmaud Arbery was out for a jog. He stopped by a property under construction where he engaged in no illegal activity and remained for only a brief period.”
Police are said to also have reviewed the surveillance video.
Arbery was pursued shortly after leaving the property by two armed men, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travic McMichael, 34, in a chase that ended in the shooting death of the 25-year-old. The McMichaels told police they thought Arbery was a suspect in a burglary and only wanted to question him.
Arbery died in the street at Satilla Drive and Buford Road.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested the McMichaels Thursday, more than two months after the incident, and charged them both with felony murder and aggravated assault. Both remain in the Glynn County Detention Center after being denied bond.
“Ahmaud did not take anything from the construction site,” the family’s lawyers said. “He did not cause any damage to the property. He remained for a brief period of time and was not instructed by anyone to leave but rather left on his own accord to continue his jog.
“Ahmaud’s actions at this empty home under construction were in no way a felony under Georgia law. This video confirms that Mr. Arbery’s murder was not justified and the actions of the men who pursued him and ambushed him were unjustified.”
The family lawyers said Arbery “had no illegal substances in his system, was not armed yet was shot three times with a shotgun at close range.”