Legal professionals with experience on both sides of the courtroom found little justification to keep the state’s citizen’s arrest law on the books in its current form during a Georgia House committee hearing Thursday.
“I do think it’s time to look at this statute, what’s it doing and if it needs to be repealed or reformed,” said Peter Skandalakis, Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia executive director.
During his 32 years as a practicing prosecutor, Skandalakis said he could not recall a single instance in which the law played a role in any of his cases.
Mazie Lynn Causey, Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers lobbyist, gave committee members a similar testimony.
“We have no examples of a case being initiated by a proper use of the citizen’s arrest law,” Causey said.
Neither believed a complete repeal of the citizen’s arrest law would abridge the right of a business or homeowner to detain a suspected thief or trespasser.
The state House Judicial Non-Civil Committee took up the issue earlier this month in response to the Feb. 23 pursuit and eventual shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, by Gregory McMichael and his adult son Travis, two White men, in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. Both have since been arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and charged with felony and malice murder, among other crimes.
Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney George Barnhill cited the citizen’s arrest law in a letter to police explaining why he believes the McMichaels should not be arrested.
Last week the committee kicked off a series of hearings on the law, inviting legal professionals, both inside and outside the judicial system, law enforcement personnel, activists and those who have suffered due to its improper application to share their thoughts on the matter.
“I don’t think you’d see prosecutors object to the repeal of the citizen’s arrest part,” Skandalakis said.
Rep. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, asked for some clarification between testimonies made Thursday and that of Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter on July 14. Porter told the committee a complete repeal of the citizen’s arrest law would complicate a store’s efforts to stop shoplifters or a homeowner detaining a thief while waiting for law enforcement.
“You’re talking about two different things, apples and oranges,” Skandalakis said.
While he agreed the law should be amended, Terry Norris, executive director of the Georgia Sheriff’s Association, said the state must continue to allow the public to detain suspected criminals caught in the act.
“We must specifically authorize, under Georgia law, the right to protect the lives and property of people” and to detain suspects in the act, Norris said.
While local police and sheriff’s offices don’t need the public to do their jobs for them, Norris said citizen participation is important in community policing.
“I think there’s a role for the public in helping to enforce the law,” Norris said.
Some provisions could be made to keep people from going too far, he said, like outlawing the use of deadly force and making it illegal to transport detainees or to hold them beyond a certain period. If law enforcement officers fail to show up within a certain time period, the person would have to be released, Norris suggested.
Some solutions have been introduced in the state General Assembly. While COVID-19 brought the most recent legislative session to a swift end, representatives intend to introduce at least two bills to address citizen’s arrest in 2021.
Rep. Carl Gilliard, D-Garden City, told the committee he wanted to see the law repealed but did not oppose rules allowing citizens to detain others in specific circumstances.
He called the death of Arbery, along with the shootings of Kenneth Herring and Trayvon Martin, examples of citizen’s arrests gone wrong.
Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, is working with Gilliard on a bill that would repeal the law.
Outgoing Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, was recently working to find another legislator to sponsor his bill, which would amend the law rather than replace it. Use of deadly force would be outlawed in Jones’ bill except where self-defense or defense of others comes into play, but citizens would still have the authority to detain a suspect caught in an unlawful act until police arrived.