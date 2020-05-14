The recent shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery is renewing interest in some older legislation and spurring new initiatives in the Georgia General Assembly.
State Reps. Al Williams, D-Liberty County, and James Beverly, D-Macon, spoke from the Glynn County Courthouse steps Monday calling for the passage of House Bill 426, a hate crimes bill, and renaming it in honor of Arbery.
“Georgia is one of four states without a hate crimes law,” noted state Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, the bill’s primary sponsor.
It would, among other things, allow judges to issue harsher sentences for a crime under certain conditions.
“The bill will create enhanced sentencing available to the judge only if the jury has found the defendant guilty of a criminal offense,” Efstration said.
Once that condition is met, a jury would then consider — as a separate judgment — whether the defendant targeted the victim based on the person’s “actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, mental disability or physical disability,” according to the text of the bill.
This judgment would be subject to the same standard of review as the guilty verdict in that the prosecution would have to prove the perpetrator’s intention beyond a reasonable doubt.
Georgia’s legislature passed a hate crime law in 2000, but in 2004 the state Supreme Court struck it down for being too vague.
Efstration said H.B. 426 addresses the problems cited by the court while giving prosecutors and judges the appropriate tools to classify and sentence a hate crime.
It passed by a good margin in the state House March 2019 but stalled in the Senate.
“It’s waiting to be called for a hearing,” Efstration said.
Designated Senate Bill 166, Efstration’s measure was put on hold like so many others when the COVID-19 outbreak gained ground across the nation. The assembly suspended the current legislative session indefinitely on March 13.
House Speaker Rep. David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, announced this week that the session will resume June 11, leaving little time for the legislature to get caught up on the budgeting process and pass bills into law.
When the session does resume, the bill will need a hearing and passage out of the Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Sen. Jesse Stone, R-Waynesboro, before heading to the Senate floor for a final vote. From there it would go to the governor for his signature.
“We had some discussion on this and will be looking at it very closely,” said state Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak. “Right now, there’s several versions of a bill that will be considered and we will be looking at them.”
Stone is working on his own alternative, Ligon said.
Not all support changes to the House bill, however.
“I think we’re going to try to get it out of the Senate just like it is,” said state Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island. “I got some criticism for voting for it, but you know.”
He said the House bill was “a pretty good one” and hopes to see the same one signed into law.
“(Hate is) devastating,” Hogan said. “It’s not the way to go with anything. There’s no room for hate in anything as far as I’m concerned.”
He believes there is support among senators, even before the Feb. 23 shooting death of Arbery, an incident which has touched off new, invigorated calls for passage of a hate crimes bill in Georgia.
While he was not ready Wednesday to get into a conversation about the legislation — which he voted against — state Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, said he is spearheading another initiative he hopes would prevent future incidents like the Arbery killing without imposing harsher penalties after the fact.
In essence, it would impose strict restrictions on the use of deadly force during a citizen’s arrest.
“My view is that with the advent of today’s technology — cell phones, phone camera, GPS, etc. — rarely do I think there would ever be a need for a citizen to use deadly force in the context of a citizen’s arrest,” Jones said.
It would take the form of an amendment to state code section 17-4-60, which reads, in its entirety: “A private person may arrest an offender if the offense is committed in his presence or within his immediate knowledge. If the offense is a felony and the offender is escaping or attempting to escape, a private person may arrest him upon reasonable and probable grounds of suspicion.”
“The thing I want to be careful about is to not restrict the right of citizens to defend themselves when they feel their lives are threatened or their property is threatened,” Jones said.
The problem is that nothing in the citizen’s arrest statute addresses the use of deadly force, whether in self-defense or otherwise.
He hopes his bill, when completed, will do the job.
Jones said he doesn’t think what happened to Arbery falls within the bounds of current state law.
“I’m not a lawyer,” he said. “My opinion is just that. I’m the absolute 100 percent expert on my opinion.”
Given the time restrictions imposed by the short session, Jones said he will try to introduce his measure this session, get a House bill number assigned and push for its passage in the next session of the General Assembly, which will begin early next year.
Arbery was killed following a confrontation in the Satilla Shores neighborhood with Gregory and Travis McMichael, both armed at the time. The event has inspired outrage and protests on the local, state and national levels.
The U.S. Department of Justice is mulling whether to bring hate crime charges against the two men.