The image of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. has been a constant in the parades held each year on his birthday.
In Monday’s Brunswick parade, there was another image of a slain Black man, that of Ahmaud Arbery, whose smiling face was carried through the parade and displayed on the sides of vehicles. His father, Marcus Arbery, carried a print of a painting of his son who was shot to death less than a year ago in a riverside subdivision southwest of Brunswick as he was jogging.
“My family, we don’t die from violence,’’ Marcus Arbery said. “We die of old age and sickness. We don’t die of gunshots.”
But his son, 25 at the time, did die of violence, shot three times as he wrestled with Travis McMichael for McMichael’s 12-gauge shotgun. Prosecutors have said Travis McMichael and his father, a former police officer and district attorney investigator, pursued Arbery through their neighborhood before he was shot. They are charged with murder as is one of their former neighbors, William “Robbie” Bryan, who made a video of the fatal confrontation.
Ahmaud Arbery has become one of the Blacks around the country whose death has evoked demands for racial justice and police reform. Unlike George Floyd and others, however, Ahmaud Arbery did not die at the hands of police.
As he waited on the cold Monday morning for the parade to start, Marcus Arbery said he would rather not be marching in the parade in his son’s cause, but he has little choice.
“The McMichaels brought a bad spirit to my family,’’ he said. “I’m going to see they pay.”
Even if his son were still alive, Marcus McMichael said he would still be there.
“Racism was already here. We’ve got a long way to go. One way or the other, it’s going to stop,’’ he said.
He marched just behind Keith Higgins, the new district attorney for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, and Higgins’ wife, Virginia.
Higgins said it was important that he be in the parade.
“I think it’s important as a member of this community to support everybody in this community,’’ he said. “We have to support Dr. King’s dream of justice for all.”
One big painting of Dr. King has made the march for 20 years carried by Ronald Chappell each year but one. Last year, he was hospitalized and couldn’t make the parade so his son-in-law, John Praylow, came from Jacksonville and carried it for him. Praylow was back this year carrying the sign with Chappell mostly rousing the crowd.
Chappell is a sort of legend in his own right. He washes windows and because he whistles constantly as he works, he has become known as “The Whistler,’’ a nickname he proudly accepts.
For 23 years, former Glynn County Sheriff’s Deputy Calvin Waye has been executive director of the committee that organizes the parade and the celebration of King afterward at Selden Park. Because of the coronavirus, this year there was only a parade, Waye said.
Given the hardship, the committee decided it would charge no entry fee and, Waye said, put out the word, “Whosoever will may come.”
There was, however, never a thought of canceling the parade even as the coronavirus numbers went up in recent weeks after the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
“We need to have this parade,’’ Waye said. “It’s important.”
Participation in the parade and the number of spectators along the route from Howard Coffin Park to the former Risley Middle School have both grown.
“I’ve seen a lot of people with little kids on the sidewalks. That’s our future. I feel really good about this,’’ he said.
Residents didn’t disappoint as families watched along the route.
Megan Cobbin was about two blocks into the march with her children, Siani, 4, Markayla, 6, and Geniyah, 13.
“We come out every year so they’ll know the history,’’ she said.
The schools teach some but they should go deeper and tell the story of Emmett Till and other Blacks killed unjustly and only because of their color, she said. Emmett Till was just 14 when he was killed for offending a White woman at her family’s grocery store in the Mississippi Delta where he was visiting relatives.
People along the route wore masks as did Delores Polite and her adult daughter, Karen Polite. Theirs were Black Lives Matters masks in support of a newer version of the movement that started with King and others.
“They need to address all the injustice,’’ Delores Polite said. “Those young people stand for the same thing as Dr. King.”
The crowd of spectators had few breaks along the sunny side of Gloucester as the parade traveled behind a color guard from American Legion Post 507. The blue and red tunics of the Brunswick High and Glynn Academy marching bands intermingled as they marched and played together.
And what would a Brunswick parade be without candy? There were few floats, but people threw candy from their vehicles, sending children scrambling after it while others walked along the route and handed it out. Some carried away bags of sweets.