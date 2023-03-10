The three men convicted more than a year ago of federal hate crimes for killing Ahmaud Arbery in Glynn County’s Satilla Shores neighborhood are appealing their convictions in federal court.

Filings in the U.S. Court of Appeals 11th Circuit last week claim race did not motivate the White men’s actions on Feb. 23, 2020, when they chased Arbery, a Black man, in pickup trucks while he was on foot and ultimately shot and killed him.

Lover's Oak gets preventative treatment

Sandy Colhard’s normally quiet stretch of Albany Street was far from peaceful Tuesday morning as tree care experts from Savannah performed some preventative maintenance on Lover’s Oak.

Terry Creek Outfall cleanup continues

Huge piles and stacks of granite stone, concrete block and other materials continue to grow east of Pinova Inc. as work continues on a new outfall canal that drains the property formerly owned by Hercules.