The prosecutor is from Cobb County and the presiding judge is from Chatham County.
But the murder trial against the three men charged in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Brunswick resident Ahmaud Arbery will begin here in magistrate court at the Glynn County Courthouse at 701 H St.
Defense attorneys for Gregory McMichael, 64, his son Travis McMichael, 34, and 50-year-old William “Roddy” Bryan filed motions Tuesday requesting preliminary probable cause hearings, Glynn County Magistrate Deputy Clerk Luetrice Lott said.
No date has been set for the hearings, Lott said.
All three men are charged in the murder of Arbery and remain in the Glynn County Detention Center without bond.
The Glynn County Courthouse discontinued criminal court hearings last month until June 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, magistrate court staff is working this week to prepare to open the courtroom sooner with video screens, Lott said.
Defendants would appear from the Glynn County Detention Center via video screens in the courtroom.
Magistrate court proceedings could begin as early as next week, Lott said.
But that does not mean the McMichaels and Bryan will have a day in court that soon, she said. The docket is extremely backed up, and there is no guarantee Glynn County Magistrate Judge Wallace Harrell will make this high profile case a priority, Lott said.
“No promises, but if everything goes OK, we could begin court hearings again as soon as next week,” Lott said. “But that doesn’t necessarily mean these cases will be heard then. That is up to the judge.”
Arbery was jogging through the Satilla Shores neighborhood Feb. 23 when the deadly encounter occurred. Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael armed themselves, hopped in a pickup truck and pursued the unarmed Arbery to question him about burglaries in the neighborhood, they told police. The chase ended when Arbery was shot three times with buckshot as he struggled with Travis McMichaels for possession of McMichael’s shotgun.
Following in another vehicle, Bryan videoed the fatal shooting, creating an an international uproar when the video was leaked May 5 to social media.
GBI agents accuse Bryan also of using his vehicle in an attempt to cut Arbery off “multiple times” during the pursuit, according to a May 21 arrest affidavit that charges him with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. The McMichaels were arrested May 7, both charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
The process of preparing the magistrate courtroom for hearings will require five video screens: one for the defense attorney’s table, one for the prosecuting attorney’s table, one for the witness stand, one for the judge and one for the court reporter, Lott said. All computer screens are needed so everything in the courtroom is visible for defendants.
Travis McMichael is being represented by Robert G. Rubin and Jason B. Sheffield of Peters, Rubin, Sheffield & Hodges of Decatur. Gregory McMichael is being represented by Franklin J. and Laura D. Hogue of Hogue, Hogue Fitzgerald and Griffin of Macon. Bryan is being represented by local defense attorney Kevin Gough.
The case is being prosecuted by Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes.
Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley will preside over the trial.
Any request for a change of venue for the trial to an area outside of Glynn County would come from the defense attorneys during the jury selection process in Superior Court.
Conflicts of interest in the Brunswick judicial system created the need for an outside prosecutor and judge. Gregory McMichael worked for more than 20 years as an investigator with the Brunswick DA’s office before retiring in May of 2019. McMichael served as a Glynn County policeman for seven years before that.
When the McMichaels and Bryan will make their first appearance in magistrate court is unknown, Lott said.
“We have been shut down since last month, so we have a lot of cases to set,” Lott said. “We’re going to be playing catchup for a couple of months.”