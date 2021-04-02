For those who thought colder weather was in the past, April Fools.
After a fairly steady warming trend through the weeks of March, April 1 dawned Thursday in the Golden Isles to temperatures in the upper 40s under sunny skies and breezy northwest wings approaching 20 mph. The daytime high hovered in the mid 60s, nowhere near the 70s to which the coastal community was growing so accustomed.
And that was just the start of a chilly weekend that awaits the Golden Isles, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.
Do not expect temperatures to reach 60 today. The weather service is forecasting a high of 57.
Overnight lows will continue to dip into the 40s through Sunday with daytime highs in the 60s, according to the weather service.
“Even though the calendar switched to April, we can still get these cool weather spells,” said Kip Bricker, a meteorologist with the weather service in Jacksonville. “Unfortunately, these things sometimes happen during the weekend. The weather will do what it wants to do.”
The chilly spring weather arrived on a high-pressure system that moved in Thursday morning from way up in the northwest, as in Canada, Bricker said. In fact, Thursday’s dawning temperatures were considerably cooler than the predawn temps hours earlier. It was a balmy 64 degrees at 3 a.m. Thursday, according to the weather service station at McKinnon St. Simons Airport on the island.
There’s no need to ponder whether to cover spring flowers and vegetables on the cost.
Folks farther inland in South Georgia are facing April temperatures in the 30s. They may even hit the freezing mark in communities like Waycross and Alma, Bricker said.
“We’re going to have temps cooling down all weekend,” he said. “That high pressure system is building in and that is what’s bringing these cooler temperatures.”
Some in the Isles may be having second thoughts about weekend plans because of chillier temperatures but refuse to change them.. Bob Lynch of St. Simons Island is one of them.
Lynch braced against the brisk conditions Thursday, wishing he had not committed earlier in the week to a round of golf on Friday morning. But the 94-year-old World War II veteran is not one to back away from a promise.
“I’m sorry I said yes,” said Lynch, bundled in a sweat suit for a walk in his Marsh’s Edge neighborhood. “But I’ve committed. I’ll be there. But I’ll probably have some hand warmers in pockets.”
Janice Matte, Lynch’s neighbor and walking companion, welcomed this final respite before the warm weather starts leaning to hot.
“I love it,” the 83-year-old south Louisiana native said. “But I love the colder weather. This is going to be a really nice weekend.”
Lynch just shrugged.
After a daytime high around 61 Saturday, the overnight low will dip to around 44 degrees, according to the weather service. Sunday’s daytime high will reach 68, followed by an overnight low of 47.
Conditions will be more springlike at the start of the new week with a high Monday of 74 degrees and an overnight low in the 50s. The warming trend will continue through the week.
Lynch and Matte just might break a sweat during their afternoon walks by midweek.
“It looks like we will even see above average temperatures going forward,” Bricker said. “Come Monday we’re back into the mid 70s and by the middle of next week we still start to approach temperatures in the 80s.”