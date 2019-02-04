The Navy is looking for a few good men — and women — to become apprentices at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.
Participants will be trained for a variety of jobs at Trident Refit Facility, the command responsible for maintaining and upgrading Trident submarines home ported at the Navy base.
The four-year apprenticeship program offers training in many trades including electrician, machinist, marine machinery mechanic, insulator, ship fitter, sheet metal mechanic, electronics, non- destructive test inspector and shipwright.
The program is an accredited federal Department of Labor program that combines college courses, trade theory classes and on-the-job training.
Starting pay is minimum $14.64 per hour for apprentices. They can earn as much as $25.44 an hour after graduation. Apprentices are eligible for benefits, including vacation, sick leave, medical, dental and vision.
All applicants must take the ACCUPLACER test in its entirety prior to submitting an application through the upcoming USAJobs announcement. The test is offered at Coastal Pines Technical College campuses in Camden County, Brunswick, Waycross, Jesup, Baxley or Hazelhurst.
Applicants are required to complete an application and release form available at any campus. They must also pay a $25 testing fee. Any tests completed since April 2017 are valid, but applicants should contact the college to confirm they are still valid, and to complete any new forms.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old prior to the first day of work. Males 18 to 25 years old must be registered for Selective Service.
They will also be required to pass a physical, show proof of U.S. citizenship and pass an appropriate background investigation or security clearance. Contact Timothy Wolfe at the Apprenticeship Program Office at 573-3341 or at timothy.wolfe1@navy.mil, or Katrina McLaws at 573-3097 or at katrina.mclaws@navy.mil.