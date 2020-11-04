Glynn County Schools opened Monday the window for high school students to choose their learning environment for the second semester.
An application must be submitted for each child who wants to change before the application window closes at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Students who opt for this schedule change will begin in their new classrooms on Jan. 6.
Parents who choose the virtual learning option will need to provide their child or children with a computer or other device that has a working camera, microphone and keyboard, and they must also have reliable internet service.
Schools will contact families about their child’s schedule. To be academically eligible to participate in virtual learning, students must be on track to earn credit in all courses and have no more than five unexcused absences.
Students who are currently enrolled in virtual learning and will be academically ineligible to continue in that choice will be scheduled for face-to-face classes in the second semester.
Those who have a question about eligibility are asked to contact their school.
— The Brunswick News