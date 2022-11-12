An application for a rezoning to allow a 300-unit apartment complex next to Glynn Middle School was withdrawn at a Wednesday meeting of the Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission due to concerns from city staff members.
The parcel at 503 Lanier Blvd. and 1555 Fourth Ave. is immediately south of the ballfields at Glynn Middle.
The planning commission only has the authority to make recommendations to the City Commission.
City Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter said his office was unsure the roads and drainage infrastructure could support such a large development.
“It’s about double our density,” Hunter told The News in an interview on Thursday. “Could that support everything that’s needed for stormwater runoff, parking, all the infrastructure? Can you work it with a site that size? Based on what I’ve seen, I don’t think 300 units could fit effectively and meet all our requirements.
“Putting that many units on that size of property, looking at the surrounding streets, the surrounding stormwater situation, it all kind of piles up.”
The property’s current zoning only allows for commercial development, he said. The previous owner intended on building a restaurant and convenience store.
Hunter said the applicant, M&P Development LLC, withdrew the application to address the city’s concerns. The company will try to have it ready for the planning commission’s next meeting on Dec. 14, he said.
On the application, Brad Piazza of Port City Partners is listed as the managing partner of M&P Development.
Port City has been involved in other developments in Brunswick. One was a revamp of the inside of a building in the 200 block of Gloucester Street across the street from the Brunswick-Glynn County Library into lofts and retail/restaurant space. Another is the Queen and Grant, a wedding venue at 1311 and 1315 Grant St.
According to the application, the complex would have five floors with parking space on the ground floor and living space on the top four floors. Total height of the structure would be around 72 feet.
“Shade structures and other roof-top amenities will not be included in the building height calculations,” the application states.
In other business, the planning commission voted to recommend city commissioners approve a rezoning at 2307 Gloucester St., where a developer plans to construct a 170-unit apartment complex.
The property is the former site of a Days Inn, Hunter said. The owner combined the old Days Inn lot with another parcel immediately adjacent, increasing the project site from 2.46 acres to 2.7 acres, he said.
The rezoning request would bring the additional parcel into the same zoning standards of the original site.