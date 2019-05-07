The Navy is looking for a few good men and women to help support the national defense effort at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, and they don’t have to enlist to do it.

Applications are being accepted for the 2019 apprentice program at Trident Refit Facility at Kings Bay.

The four-year program is accredited by the U.S. Department of Labor and combines certificate and diploma level college courses, trade theory classes and on-the-job work experience at the Navy command.

Training is available for a wide variety of jobs including electrician, machinist, marine machinery mechanic, insulator, ship fitter, water treatment plant operator, sheet metal mechanic, electronics, non- destructive test inspector and shipwright.

Starting pay is minimum $14.94 an hour with scheduled promotions as apprentices progress through the program.

They will earn up to $24.82 per hour after graduation and be eligible for benefits including vacation, medical and retirement.

Applicants must fill out an application and release form available at any Coastal Pines Technical College Campus.

An ACCUPLACER exam that assesses reading, writing and math at the collegiate level is also required. The test fee is $25 for the first time and $15 for a retest.

Only ACCUPLACER tests completed since April 2017 at Coastal Pines are valid.

The test is administered on specific days by a proctor. Applicants can contact Denise Wedington Jones at 510-3327.

ACCUPLACER preparation information is available at coastalpines.edu/admissions/placement-testing.

All academic costs in the apprenticeship program are paid in full for students who earn a grade of “C” or higher at the completion of each class.

All applicants must be U.S. citizens, pass a physical exam and a full criminal history background check.

The application period is from May 6-10. No applications for the current selection process will be accepted after the closing date.

“Trident Refit Facility is proudly executing the number one priority of the president of the United States and the Department of Defense, strategic deterrence,” said Capt. Paul Dinius, commanding officer at Trident Refit Facility. “We need top talent with strong potential to be part of this winning team, today and in the decades yet to come.”

