Georgia Court of Appeals Chief Judge Stephen Dillard went before the state House Appropriations Public Safety Subcommittee on Thursday morning with a well-argued plea for money for another central staff attorney for the court.
“As many of you know, our court expanded beginning in 2016 from 12 to 15 judges,” Dillard said. “When you do that, each judge gets three staff attorneys. So, we had a total of nine new staff attorneys and we are, first of all, very grateful to have that help. It has enabled the court to be even more efficient than we’ve been in the past. And it’s not really a downside, but one of the effects of that is you have more employees that have to leave for whatever reason — medical leave, family situations. And when that happens, we have to dip into our central staff.”
He said a concern is the number of staff attorneys isn’t enough to cover absences among the chamber attorneys — the court would get to a point where so many staff attorneys would be pressed into temporary service that the core functions of the court, which those lawyers otherwise carry out, suffers. Dillard said the Court of Appeals needed $82,132 for the new position, which would be on the amended 2019 budget.
“I’m doing it because for all of last year, we had almost, for the … the vast majority of the year, every one of our attorneys was in chambers filling in for somebody who was sick, or for who was out for whatever reason,” Dillard said.
This time, it was the subcommittee’s chairman, state Rep. Andy Welch, R-McDonough, to hand down a disappointing ruling to the moving party.
“In the amended, we just don’t add positions,” Welch said. “If you have the funding within your budget, we may consider allowing you to use existing funds to put that position in place, knowing that it will be there for the current budget, but to add a new budget line item and add that money in, that’s just not been historically what we’ve done.”
Welch said Dillard had every right to ask, and that part of the budgetary process is to discuss needs, whether those needs can be addressed immediately or down the road. If the court is to get another staff attorney, it will have to wait until the beginning of Fiscal Year 2020.
The subcommittee did take a look at 2020, however, and was told $70,000 for technology expenses for the new judicial building wasn’t necessary, as the Georgia Building Authority already had that money in the building funds. Welch asked if the court had any problem with, and Dillard agreed to, moving $46,200 from the 2020 budget to the amended 2019 budget for close-captioned viewing of Court of Appeals oral arguments.
Once the closed captioning money is fully approved and authorized, it can go into effect immediately instead of waiting for the beginning of the new fiscal year. Dillard opened the meeting by expressing thanks for the money appropriated several years ago to provide for streaming video of oral arguments.
“I hear from lawyers and even citizens who appreciate the ability, in a big state like Georgia, to be able to see our hearings without having to drive to Atlanta, and I want to thank y’all for that,” Dillard said. “I think it’s meant a lot, and I think we are better as a state because we livestream not only our oral arguments, but the Supreme Court does as well, and they’re really a leader in that.”