Glynn County’s Board of Appeals is scheduled to hear a request today to allow fewer parking spaces than required by local ordinances for a proposed 166-unit apartment complex on the Scranton Connector.
According to a planning and zoning staff report, “the applicant is requesting a variance from the number of required spaces ... from 332 required spaces to 302 spaces,” for the complex planned for the wooded lot next to Synovus Bank.
At its Tuesday night meeting, Glynn County’s Mainland Planning Commission recommended the Glynn County Commission rezone the property from commercial zoning to high-density residential zoning.
Some MPC members did, however, express concerns about the parking reduction.
Zachary Harris, agent for the owners, Ambling Glynn One, Glynn Place Mall LLC and Synovus Bank, said Ambling had already worked out a deal with the mall for use of its ample parking lot. The parking would be available for use to anyone heading to the apartment complex, he said.
Using a formula based on the needs of tenants at its other developments, he explained that Ambling believes it will be fine reducing parking spaces on the complex property by roughly 10 percent.
“They have pretty extensive calculations as to what their actual needs are based on their renters that are filling those projects,” Harris said. “That’s based on a calculation of about 1.8 needed parking spots per unit. The unit mix obviously factors in. It’s about 53 percent efficiencies and one-bedroom and no more than 10 percent three-bedroom and I think about 37 percent two-bedroom. Based on these calculations they’ve used and tested, they think adequate parking will be provided by 1.8 spaces per unit.”
He also told the MPC that the development would benefit the surrounding commercial area.
“It is not simply the plan of development by a multi-housing development company, but a plan that will benefit the community and the surrounding stores here,” Harris said.
Kevin King, with developer Ambling Glynn One, told the MPC that going through development approval with the county and Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission would take around six to eight months, followed by a 14-month construction period.
Also on the agenda is a request to allow construction within the side-yard setback at 100 Peachtree St.
The board of appeals will meet today at 10 a.m. in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.