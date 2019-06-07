Supporters of both the German Village neighborhood and the St. Simons Land Trust gathered in the Old Glynn County Courthouse Thursday morning to hear a much-anticipated decision on the fate of the Guale Preserve park construction plans.
The Glynn County Board of Appeals ultimately affirmed the Community Development Director’s decision to approve the land trust’s plans and motioned to modify them by prohibiting the use of Village Drive to access the parking spots at the end of the drive.
German Village supporters, many of whom were sporting “Save German Village” stickers, applauded after the decision was made. Since the proposal of this project, they’ve taken issue with the fact that Village Drive would be the only means of accessing the five parking spaces and boat ramp at that part of the park.
“We’re thrilled,” Anne Ditmer, president of the Village Bluff Property Owners Association, said. “This is a victory for all neighborhoods in Glynn County.”
In January, Community Development Director Pam Thompson approved the land trust’s decision to construct parking spots at two different locations in the 258 acres of the Musgrove Plantation that they had purchased in phases from the Brenn Foundation over the years.
Following the approval, German Village residents appealed the decision. Leading up to Thursday’s hearing, the board had a tumultuous few months of meetings involving hushed microphones and a lack of quorums.
David Pope, executive director of the St. Simons Land Trust, said in a statement to The News that while the organization appreciated the affirmation of their infrastructure request, they were puzzled by the decision regarding Village Drive.
“We thank the members of the board of appeals, a citizen panel, for their service to the community,” said Pope in the statement. “However, we are genuinely disappointed that the Board of Appeals went on to ban Village Drive (a public road since 1918) as a way to access the land trust’s property at the waterfront. The issue of public use of Village Drive was not part of the appeal before the Board. That appeal, by some residents of German Village, was for infrastructure improvements only.
”We therefore believe that the board of appeals made a ruling that was outside their authority in restricting the use of Village Drive.”
Pope said in the meantime, Guale Preserve will still be open daily from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. and accessible at the Middle Road entrance off Lawrence Road.
“The land trust will continue to make necessary improvements for conservation and safe recreation over the coming months,” Pope said. “Currently there is no boat access to the waterfront, and all guests who want to enjoy the property for hiking, biking, birding, photography and other low-impact outdoor activities must access Guale Preserve via Middle Road, a private road off Lawrence Road.”
Pope has previously stated that the land trust’s plans for parking spaces are minimally invasive, as the entire 258 acres falls under a conservation easement managed by the state Department of Natural Resources and thus is subject to stringent restrictions.
State Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, has been involved in this issue for some time. This week, Jones sent a letter to DNR Commissioner Mark Williams arguing against the proposed use of Village Drive as the sole access road to the boat ramp, saying that the German Village neighborhood would be “forever negatively impacted.”
“It’s great news,” Jones told The News regarding the decision. “The Glynn County Zoning Board of Appeals heard the residents and acted appropriately.”
After this morning’s decision, the land trust can let the motion stand or appeal the board’s decision to grant the German Village residents’ appeal.
Jones remained unsure about what the land trust’s next move will be.
“The question is whether or not the land trust will listen to the citizens, or appeal this decision to the county,” Jones said.
He reiterated what he said in his letter to Commissioner Williams, that the land trust does have options on their property other than Village Drive to create an access point.