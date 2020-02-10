The Glynn County Board of Appeals is scheduled to meet Thursday to vote on officers for the next year.

The only other item on the agenda is the approval of minutes from its last meeting. No public hearings will be held.

Board members are expected to elect a new chairman, vice-chairman and recording secretary. Walter Rafolski served as the chairman in 2019 with Philip Viviani as the vice-chairman. Janet Loving, administrative assistant for the county’s community development department, currently serves as the recording secretary.

The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.

— The Brunswick News

