Cops are investigating an apparent shooting in Glynn County early Wednesday morning that prompted a police chase, according to a Glynn County Police Report. 

Emergency calls were taken shortly after midnight on Wednesday that gunshots were heard in the area around 4th Street or 5th Street outside the Brunswick city limits in Glynn County. Brunswick Police were in the area and responded to find two vehicles fleeing the area, the report said, as read by Glynn County Spokesperson Katie Baasen. 

