Cops are investigating an apparent shooting in Glynn County early Wednesday morning that prompted a police chase, according to a Glynn County Police Report.
Emergency calls were taken shortly after midnight on Wednesday that gunshots were heard in the area around 4th Street or 5th Street outside the Brunswick city limits in Glynn County. Brunswick Police were in the area and responded to find two vehicles fleeing the area, the report said, as read by Glynn County Spokesperson Katie Baasen.
No victims were found at the scene.
Brunswick officers followed one car, but lost sight of it as it fled into the city. Glynn County Police picked up the pursuit of what they believed to be the other vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver did not comply, the report said.
A chase ensued that ended at an apartment complex on Altama Avenue. The driver fled on foot, but was apprehended. An adult passenger was also detained, the report said.
Captain Michael Robinson of the Glynn County Police Department said officers determined the driver was not involved in the shooting. He was still arrested, however for driving with a suspended license and various other traffic charges stemming from the chase. He was released on bond later Wednesday.
Brunswick Police later found the other vehicle that fled abandoned in the 2600 block of Johnston Street and collected evidence to suggest it had been involved in a shooting, the report said.
Police followed up with Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital and no gunshot victims had come seeking medical attention.
Robinson said the incident is still under investigation.