Gov. Brian Kemp and other state leaders recently announced the launch of a smartphone app that aims to provide support for Georgia’s youth in crisis situations.
The new mobile app, called My GCAL, supports the Georgia Crisis and Access Line (GCAL), a 24/7 hotline that offers free and confidential access to services for mental illness, substance use disorders and intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“Traveling across the state, Marty and I have heard firsthand from parents, students, teachers and administrators about the growing mental health crisis in our schools and communities,” said Kemp, in a press release. “That’s why we’re taking action to fund mental health intervention services, school security measures and innovative tools like the My GCAL app.”
The My GCAL app is available for download on Apple and Android smartphones.
The app was designed to reach Georgia’s youth in times of need.
GCAL is staffed by professionals, including licensed clinicians, who are available to address behavioral health crises, make referrals for treatment and dispatch mobile crisis response teams.
“Right now, Georgia’s youth face tremendous pressure to ‘fit in’ with their peers, and it can take a severe emotional and physical toll on their day-to-day lives,” said First Lady Marty Kemp, in the press release. “As the parents of three teenage daughters, Brian and I understand that Georgia families face this challenge every single day. We’re committed to standing with them in this fight.”
GCAL is operated by Behavioral Health Link through funding from the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.
The new app enables users to receive immediate support by communicating with GCAL professionals via text message, chat or phone. GCAL services are available to anyone in Georgia.
“We know that when youth may be struggling or have a friend who needs help, they are much more likely to reach out via text rather than phone,” said Judy Fitzgerald, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, in the press release. “This app provides the same professional, confidential response as the GCAL Call Center through a method that works for teens. We hope that it will become a lifeline for youth seeking help.”
Kemp said several groups came together to make this resource available for youth in Georgia.
“I applaud the hard work of Commissioner Fitzgerald and the Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities to build this resource for our state and lend a helping hand to those in need,” he said.