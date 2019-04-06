Apollos leave their mark on Camden County

The announcement earlier this week that the Alliance of American Football was closing operations with some regular season and playoff games still remaining to be played caught many fans by surprise.
Though Camden County is 180 miles away from the closest AAF team in Orlando, Fla., the news was also bittersweet.
The Orlando Apollos set up their practice facilities at Camden County High School this season because players were not covered under worker compensation laws in Florida. The players stayed in a hotel in Jacksonville, Fla., and took buses to the high school to work out in the weight room and practice on the artificial turf field.
Camden head football coach Bob Sphire said the agreement with the team to use the high school facilities worked as well as he could have hoped.
“Everything was set up so it was neutral and non-intrusive for the school,” he said. “There was no conflict with spring sports. The students always have top priority.”
The players worked out in the weight room at the high school on Sundays and at night when students were done with their workouts.
Not everything the team brought is going back to Orlando, however. The team renovated the high school’s laundry facility and agreed to donate an industrial-strength washer and dryer to the school as part of the agreement to use the practice facilities.
The team also replaced the lockers in the locker room and did other improvements at the school.
Sphire said he also had the opportunity to shadow Apollos head coach Steve Spurrier during two practices and talk with some of the assistant coaches.
There are similarities in what he is trying to accomplish with his players and what Spurrier did with his players, Sphire said.
“What was really good was reenforcing what we do here,” he said.
Sphire also had an opportunity to interact with some of the Apollos players. They were especially impressed with the school’s weight room
“They raved about the facilities,” he said. “I talked to several players, and they couldn’t get over the weight room. Some said it was better than the ones they had in college.”
James Coughlin, director of the Camden County Joint Development Authority, said the team had a positive economic impact on local businesses. Some of the local merchants provided catering, dry cleaning and other services.
“The came to town and did lots of business with local merchants,” he said.
And, though the season ended prematurely, it’s obvious the Apollos didn’t let the practice arrangements impact their play on the field. The team had the league’s best record and was declared champion by some betting sites that agreed to pay gamblers who picked Orlando to win the league championship.
Sphire said the arrangement worked so well that he would not have a problem if another professional team wanted to use the facility under a similar arrangement.
“It did work out well with our schedule,” he said. “Word got out how well things worked out here.”
Coughlin agreed, saying the Apollos practicing in Camden County was a positive experience for everyone involved.