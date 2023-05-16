The Brunswick City Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday and consider whether to approve the latest site plan proposal for a 200-plus unit apartment complex on U.S. 17.
Local developer Vassa Cate is behind the apartment complex, called Island View, under the LLC Maritime Homes.
“Maritime Homes LLC proposes the construction of 204 apartment units comprised of seven three-story, 24-unit buildings; one three- story 36-unit building; an office; a fitness center and pool; and associated parking on 13.98 acres,” a city Planning, Development and Codes Department report reads.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. It will also be broadcast live at facebook.com/citybwkga.
If approved, Maritime Homes will move on to the next steps in the process — filing infrastructure blueprints and architectural drawings with the city and getting permits from the state Department of Natural Resources and the Georgia Department of Transportation before pulling building permits.
“From this standpoint, they’re still going to have quite a bit of work to do,” said Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter.
By the time all is said and done with the various government agencies, Hunter said most development design documents will be 40-50 pages long.
“This is really the precursor to all that. They had to have these locations and the zoning requirements all buttoned up before they could do the next phase,” Hunter said.
The rest of the process is internal to City Hall, the DNR and GDOT. It’s not presented at public meetings but is accessible under the state open records law.
“It’s a lot of detail that the public doesn’t see,” Hunter said.
If commissioners deny the site plan, it’s back to the drawing board for the developers, he said.
Due to the size of the project, the commission created a special approval process for this development. It has to receive approval from the city Planning and Appeals Commission and the commission at 25% and 90% completion.
It’s passed the requirement for 25%, but the PAC recommended last week that the commission deny the 90% drawings. The PAC voted 5-1 to recommend denial, with Chairman Lance Sabbe casting the sole vote against denying the more complete plans.
The apartment complex is only phase one of the development. A second phase includes another 62 townhouses and 24,000 square feet of commercial space. It will be subject to the same multi-step site plan approval process as the apartment complex, Hunter said.
Commissioners will also consider, among other things, whether to give tentative approval to the city’s fiscal years 2023-2024 budget and an alcohol license request from Dharaben Patel for Snappy Foods at 2905 Glynn Ave.