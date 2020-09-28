Anti-aging treatment rises to the top

It seems that everywhere you turn there is a billboard or magazine talking about a new anti-aging product or service that promises to turn back the hands of time. One procedure, however, is rising to the top as a powerful tool against aging, and it has arrived here in the Golden Isles. Under the expert leadership of board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Diane Bowen, Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery prides themselves on offering the latest evidence-based procedures to help men and women love the skin they are in. “We are excited to introduce the Morpheus8 to our community. It is the latest in non-surgical rejuvenation for the face and body” says Dr. Diane Bowen.
At the core of the Morpheus8 procedure is micro-needling with radiofrequency energy, which is a new spin on an older anti-aging technique. Micro-needling has been around for years and for good reason- it works to improve the tone and texture of the skin. With Micro-needling, tiny micro-injuries are made to the skin, causing the body to produce new collagen and elastin. By creating a matrix of these microchannels, the renewed skin that fills in the small injuries lifts and supports the entire surface of the skin, leaving a smooth and tightened area. Micro-needling with radiofrequency takes this process a step further by delivering radiofrequency energy through the microneedles to remodel and contour the deeper layers of the skin. Because after all, when the foundation is remodeled to be stronger and tighter then the surface has a better structure to rest upon. The thermal action that takes place creates a stronger and deeper response in the skin and fatty tissue for a smoother and sleeker appearance.
To perform the Morpehus8 treatment a topical numbing solution is applied to the treatment area prior to the procedure. This solution allows for patient comfort during treatment. As mentioned above with traditional micro-needling treatments, a controlled trauma to the skin is made using micro pins that emit radiofrequency into the deeper layers of the skin. The body produces collagen and elastin to repair, resulting in skin tightening and contouring improving the overall texture and tone.
The reason why the Morpheus8 rises above the other treatments in this category is because it is a non-surgical procedure with little downtime designed to address aging on the face and body. This treatment heats the subdermal adipose tissue allowing it to be remodeled or “morphed” into a tighter and rejuvenated version. Morpheus8 can be used on any areas of the face or body that can benefit from resurfacing and subdermal renewal. Areas of the face and body that exhibit wrinkles, discoloration or acne scarring are suitable for treatment. The most common treated areas include the face and neck, as well as the abdomen, chest, thighs, arms and skin above the knees, which is beneficial for tightening loose skin and contouring the underlying fatty tissue. Morpheus8 can also be used to treat hyperhidrosis, the excessive sweating that is not related to heat or exercise in the underarms or feet. This treatment delivers uniform results for all skin types without creating any damage to the outer layers of the skin. A series of three treatments is often suggested at an interval of every 4-6 weeks to achieve optimum results. Visible results are seen within a few days of treatment and gradually as the body responds by creating new collagen-rich tissue. Expect optimum results in 6-12 weeks after the treatment.
The other added benefit is that Morpheus8 can be combined with other various surgical, minimally invasive, and non-surgical procedures to achieve a more comprehensive outcome. Some common treatments that are used in conjunction with Morpheus8 are injectables like Botox and dermal fillers. Often Dr. Diane Bowen combines Morpheus8 with surgical procedures such as liposuction and surgical lifts. “Rejuvenation is a mixed media project that requires various types of treatments in order to achieve a complete outcome. You have skin, soft tissue and structure that all need to be addressed when combatting aging. There is not one solution to remedy all of these categories,” says Dr. Bowen.
Since patient downtime is minimal with the Morpheus8, makeup can be applied 1-2 days after the treatment. Patients should expect to see microchannels a few days after treatment and a slight redness depending on treatment settings. Patients should moisturize the treatment area and avoid direct sun exposure. It is also recommended that patients use broad-spectrum sunscreen every day to prevent aging and reduce the risk of skin cancer.
With the holidays rapidly approaching, now is the time to begin your rejuvenation journey to a younger looking you. Not sure if Morpheus8 is the right rejuvenation procedure for you? Give the office a call at 912-634-1993 to schedule a consultation. Interested in learning more about the Morepheus8 procedure? Visit www.drdianebowen.com.