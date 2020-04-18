The Anschutz Foundation, founded by Sea Island Co. owner Philip Anschutz, and the Love Family donated $150,000 to help coastal Georgia residents recover from the COVID-19 health crisis and called on others to match the contributions.
The money will go into the foundation’s community emergency needs fund. Everything donated to the fund will be used to issue grants to help those most affected by COVID-19 and the associated government responses. It is managed by United Way’s Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation, both of which work to direct philanthropic initiatives.
“The community emergency needs fund will fund agencies in our community with strong experience in providing basic needs,” said Virginia Brown, president and CEO of United Way of Coastal Georgia. “This fund is designed to complement the work of local public health, nonprofit and government entities, and to expand local capacity to support individuals and families experiencing hardship because of the COVID-19 outbreak and related closures and disruptions.”
So far, the fund has received $400,000 in donations.
The Anschutz Foundation donated $100,000, which came with a challenge from Sea Island Co. President and CEO Scott Steilen. He asked the rest of the community to match or exceed the donation.
“I have been asked by many area residents how they can assist those in our community who have lost their jobs because of this pandemic,” Steilen said. “A key way to help is to follow their lead and donate to the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation, which has the infrastructure in place to quickly distribute these funds to those agencies assisting individuals who have lost their jobs.”
Responding to the challenge, Davis and Robin Love contributed another $50,000, according to the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation.
“Robin and I are incredibly saddened to see the economic pain caused to so many people we know and see on a regular basis,” said David Love, a PGA Tour pro and resident of St. Simons Island. “We experienced the caring, giving spirit of this community first-hand recently and encourage others to join us in helping many of the people who make our area an amazing place to live.”
For more information on the fund and how to contribute, visit coastalgeorgiafoundation.org.
“The Coastal Georgia Foundation and the United Way look forward to working with coastal Georgians to meet and exceed the generosity of both donors,” said foundation president and CEO Paul White. “The addition of these grants to the generous gifts already made by other foundations, fundholders and many coastal Georgians have combined to give this initiative a very strong start.”