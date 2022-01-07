A local Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp has filed another suit to prevent the Brunswick City Commission from removing a monument to Confederate soldiers in the city-owned Hanover Square.
Thomas Marsh Forman Camp No. 485 is asking the court to enjoin the city from carrying out an earlier City Commission vote to remove the monument from the park.
Any removal action, however, is contingent upon the disposition of suits in other Georgia cities and counties on similar monuments standing on public property.
In the local suit, the plaintiff says the owners of the statue have made a proposal to the city to have the monument relocated at the city’s expense.
The plaintiff proposes that the city issue a deed and bill of sale to the monument and relocate it to another site. The city would also have to secure $20,000 in insurance in the event of damage and place $30,000 into the bank account of the camp to cover any unplanned expense.
The city would also relocate signs and masonry to the new site and hold the camp blameless of liability for any damage to city property during the removal. The camp also wants permission to use the memorial on Confederate Memorial Day in April 2022.
Another proposal would leave the memorial in place in perpetuity.
The camp is asking the court to compel the city to leave the monument, which the city has never owned, in the park where it was erected nearly 120 years ago by the Ladies Memorial Association of Brunswick.
In April, Superior Court Judge Roger B. Lane dismissed an earlier suit at the request of the plaintiffs partly because removal was dependent on the resolution of appeals of other court cases. With the City Commission having set no date for the removal, there was no existing threat to the statue.
Also, the Thomas Marsh Forman Camp had no standing because the United Daughters of the Confederacy were the owners of the 20-foot monument, which is topped with a statue of a Confederate soldier.
The United Daughters of the Confederacy has ceded its interests in the statue to the Thomas Marsh Forman Camp.
The suit asserts the statue is part of the real estate in Hanover Square and that the Thomas Marsh Forman Camp’s newly established ownership gives it legal standing to contest its removal. The camp also has standing because it has conducted services at the monument on Confederate Memorial Day for at least 30 years and plans to have more, the suit says.
The camp also spent $5,300 to restore the monument under a Dec. 4, 1996, contract and has nearly $7,000 on hand for continued restoration and preservation.
Bennie Williams and four other members of Thomas Moss Forman assert in the suit that an imminent threat to the monument existed at the time of the filing in late December.
The suit noted that then Mayor Cornell Harvey had stated, “There is someone who wants it. We’re trying to facilitate that.”
The suit claims Harvey intended to dispose of the monument before Jan. 1. But when Harvey left office Jan. 5 and handed over the gavel to the new Mayor Cosby Johnson, the statue was still standing.
The suit says Williams met with Harvey and the city attorney Dec. 16 and made two proposals in a “good faith effort to resolve this matter,” including the one to relocate it.
In the other proposal, the camp is offering to contribute $6,000 toward the construction of a separate monument of the city’s choosing. The camp would assist the city with maintenance of the memorial.
The other provisions require action by the city starting with leaving the statue in place.
The Sons of Confederate Veterans and Daughters of Confederate Veterans would continue to have events there while the city would continue to maintain the grounds around the memorial, provide police protection and erect an 8-foot fence around it.
The plaintiff is seeking a quick ruling to restrain and enjoin the city from the removal, asserting destruction of the statue could happen at any time.
The camp is asking the court to award the plaintiff $15,000 in attorney fees, court costs and other expenses.