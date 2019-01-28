As usual, Terry Dickson was a judge in the annual Brunswick Stewbilee contest. He was to have written a column afterward but we believe he considered too much evidence in making his decision and went happily into a meat coma. We offer instead this timely missive from Bubba Gene Hightower, mayor of Pond Scoggin, Ga.
Dear Mr. Dickerson,
I hope this finds you and yours fine and otherwise dandy. As for me and Guynell and Bubba Guy, that’s our oiliest boy, we have had us a good 2019 so far. In fact, I stuck by my resolution to not eat too much in the way of desserts for nice unto two weeks. That ‘un fell when my momma sent over one a her pecan pies, and I didn’t want to hurt her feelings. I did, however, hurt the feelings of Bubba Guy because I eat it all before I got home from school but the boy needs to lose a little around the middle anyways.
We had us a lot of excitement around here a week ago Saturday that being a case a domestic violence related to one of our brewers of the fine craft elixirs and tonics that are not only good for the circulation but which will help start a tractor on a cold morning, unstop a drain and cure insomnia.
Joseph Wallace “Joe Wally” Gettsanger showed up at Ralph’s Barbecue Trough looking like he had fought a bobcat in a running wood chipper. It must a happened a few days earlier because some of it had done turnt blue so it looked like he had him some facial body art of what a curator might call abstract expressionism.
The sheriff said Joe Wally called him on his cellphone and when he got to the house that Joe Wally was up a skinny little pine in the front yard and Glenda Sue, his wife of 18 years, was chunking bricks at him. Joe Wally had apparently stacked them bricks up after the chimney on his cane syrup boiler when down in a wind. The sheriff said from the looks of Joe Wally she was hitting about 30 percent of her throws her having been a good high school softball player and all.
“Here,’’ the sheriff hollered. “Stop this frenzy. Why you throwin’ bricks at Joe Wally?”
“Just doin’ some home improvement,’’ Glenda Sue said. “I seen on them house renovation shows where they beat up their brand new furniture with chains and ball peen hammers. Distressin’, they call it. I’m just distressin’ my sorry husband.”
Now I gotta tell you, Mr. Dickerson. She done that. Ole Joe Wally looked as distressed as ever I’d seen a feller.
She told the sheriff she caught him lookin’ at nekkid pitchers on the internet and Joe Wally reckoned that was right, but he said it weren’t his fault that it was just some research gone awry. He hollered down to the sheriff that he was in the process of paintin’ his truck and wanted to know the proper way to buff bare metal and he that was what he typed in to search for. But when he clicked on the website what he got instead was a bare Buffy.
He reckoned Glenda Sue walked in about then but he wasn’t shore because about that time a frying pan hit him square in the back of his head.
When he told that Glenda Sue reached for another brick, said that black skillet had been in her family four generations and his hard head had shook all the seasonin’ off it.
“That was my family history on my grandma’s side,’’ she said.
Well, the sheriff said he took the brick from her and took her to her mama’s house to spend the night and calm down. The sheriff said he went back to check on Joe Wally and found him back at the computer. Sheriff said he told him, “Joe Wally, I reckon you ain’t learnt nothing,’’ but then he seen Joe Wally was watching a video on layin’ a brick chimbley.
The sheriff said he told him it wouldn’t be syrup making season for months and he had plenty of time to rebuild that chimney. But Joe Wally said, “No. I’m going’ to do it right away. Loose bricks can be dangerous in the wrong hands.”
Well, Mr. Dickerson, I reckoned the Gettsangers patched things up all right. They was in church Sunday in their regular pew and shared a hymn book.
If you and the Mrs. can take enough time off from them grandbabies, drive over to Pond Scoggin and we’ll see how the Brunswick stew at Ralph’s Barbecue Trough compares to them from Brunswick. He’s been known to finish it off with a little vinegar his brother makes. You can’t hardly find good hard apple cider vinegar no more.
Come see us before gas gets high again.
Your obedient servant,
Bubba Gene
