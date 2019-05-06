In making minor repairs to his lawn irrigation system, our columnist Terry Dickson instead created several fountains and could not leave his work to write a column. We offer instead some timely correspondence from Bubba Gene Hightower, mayor of Pond Scoggin, Ga.
Dear Mr. Dickerson,
I hope this finds you and yourn fine and otherwise dandy. As for me and Guynell and Bubba Guy, our onliest boy, we are about wore slap out by recent events.
We come over to St. Simons a couple of times in past years for them tours of homes and we figured that we could attract us some visitors with one of our own so we put in to plannin’ it. You might know some feelins’ got hurt when our Bureau of Distillation and Tourism laid down some rules, the first of which what offended folk was that no dwellin’ with wheels would be allowed.
That offended Sam Fleetwood who said he had bought white wall tires and a full set of Cadillac spoke wheels for his trailer and didn’t reckon they was a house could beat that vintage look. Well the chairman of the board said it wasn’t so much the wheels it was that Ralph and Suelene’s trailer had a even number of winders and a odd number of shutters. Also hanging venetian blinds on the diagonal wasn’t quite the look they was trying to foster for the inaugural tour.
The 10 selected for the final went all out hirin’ them fancy landscape companies from as far away as Waycross to come spruce up they yards. One feller said he got tired of trying to teach English to a bunch of young’uns who used the word “like” more than commas in their compositions so he up and quit. His name was Chuck Dickens and he claimed he had a affinity for English literature so he give his company a name with a Shakespeare theme, Mulch Ado About Nothin’ .
Well you know how landscapers are. They’ll get out them leaf blowers and clean up your yard by blasting’ ever leaf and twig into the yard across the street. Well, the problem is that the tour committee approved a couple of houses right acrosst from each other and Mr. Dickens and some local talent that bein’ Bubba Armstrong come to spruce up the lawnage. Anyways, Mr. Dickens and Bubba finished up about the same time in the opposin’ yards and they had both put on their gas powered backpack blowers for the final cleanup. Well, they met in the middle of the road and it bein’ dirt raised a considerable cloud of grass clippins’, leaves and some fine Georgia coastal plains dust.
It was so thick that you couldn’t hardly read Bubba’s tattoos and he’s shore proud of them. Them boys forgot about the business at hand and just aimed their blower nozzles straight in face of t’othern. They had drawed a considerable crowd and it looked like Bubba was about to get the best of it because Mr. Dickens contraption commenced to skippin’ and sputterin’ like it was givin’ out of gas. But just before it did, it give one final gusting wheeze that knocked Bubba’s goggles way yonder and, as the fancy people say, he quit the field.
Mr. Dickens’ shot his hands up in the air and the crowd hollered like they had all hit on the Powerball.
We got us a sizable crater in the middle of main street that we’ll have to fill in, but it may have solved a problem the first of which bein’ that everbody that come to the house tour asked about the blower hostilities. Now the folks at the Bureau of Distillation and Tourism is talkin’ about makin’ it a annual event with semis and finals and a big bracket scoreboard at City Hall. They got a vote comin’ up on whether to call it the Annual Pond Scoggin Blowdeo or the Airlympics and also a ban on wearin’ sidearms during competition so more than goggles don’t get blowed off.
If you and Mrs. Dickerson want to tour the Hightower residence, y’all are more that welcome anytime. The yeller flies is bad right now so we’ll set on the screened-in porch and watch the river go past.
Come see us,
Your obedient servant,
Bubba Gene Hightower