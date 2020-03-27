Three more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Coastal Health District, including an additional one in Glynn County, five more in Chatham County and one more in Bryan County.

No deaths due to the coronavirus had been reported in any of the eight counties in the district as of 7 p.m. Friday.

Number of cases confirmed for each county in the district are as follows: Glynn, seven; Camden, two; Chatham, 15; Effingham, four; Bryan, five; and Long and Liberty, one each.

No cases have been confirmed in McIntosh County to date.

The number of cases statewide rose to 2,130, with 586 hospitalizations (21 percent of the total) and 65 deaths (3 percent of the total).

Hardest hit are the heavily populated counties, mostly around Atlanta.

Counties with the most cases and deaths (in parenthesis) are Fulton, 348 (12 deaths); DeKalb, 217 (2); Dougherty-Albany, 199 (13); Cobb, 160 (5); and Gwinnett, 112 (1).

Percent of cases per age bracket closely resembled earlier postings by the state health department: 0-17, 1 percent; 18-59, 57 percent; 60 and over, 34 percent; unknown, 8 percent.

In the Southeast Health District, no confirmed cases have been reported in Wayne and Brantley counties, and one case has been recorded in Charlton County.

The number of cases in Ware County remained at two.

With the elderly in particular encouraged by health officials to stay indoors and practice social distancing to protect themselves from the COVID-19 pandemic, Glynn County Animal Control is doing what it can to lighten their burden.

