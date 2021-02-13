A broken link caused one side of the chain that is cutting through the shipwrecked Golden Ray’s engine room to drop into the water, according to Unified Command.
The break occurred before dawn Thursday to a joining link that assists in guiding the cutting chain and maintaining the tension needed for the task of shearing through layers of solid steel, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
Divers reached the chain on the floor of the St. Simons Sound and attached a cable to it, allowing the crane on the other end to fish it out of the water.
Cutting resumed shortly before dawn Friday, Himes said.
This third cut in the shipwreck remains about halfway complete, he said.
On Feb. 3, a shackle attaching the cutting chain to the VB 10,000’s system of pulleys and winches snapped, causing an 18-hour setback before salvors retrieved the chain, attached a new, stronger shackle and resumed cutting.
The twin-hulled VB 10,000 straddles the half-submerged shipwreck, its powerful winches moving the cutting chain back and forth as it pulls upward against the dead tonnage of Golden Ray. A joining link attaches to 90-foot lengths of the chain, primarily helping to take up slack and maintain the tension necessary to cut.
Salvors paused for four days beginning Feb. 6 after deeming it necessary to replace thousands of feet of wire cable in the VB 10,000’s rigging that had begun to show signs of wear.
After removing the engine section on the rear, salvors will focus on cutting off the foremost section, known in the operation as Section 2. In advance of the effort, salvors lightened the load on Section 2 by plucking 50 vehicles from the exposed interior decks with a crane. The crane also managed to pull out a movable interior deck piece from that section.
The vehicles and the deck piece were placed on a barge and will be taken to Mayor’s Point at the Port of Brunswick for recycling, Himes said.
The bow section of the Golden Ray was removed during a three-week operation in November. Salvors began cutting off the stern section Christmas day and completed the task Jan. 2. The bow and stern have since been hauled via barge to a recycling facility in Gibson, La.
The Golden Ray overturned Sept. 8, 2019 while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles onboard.