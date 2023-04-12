A homeless woman told to leave the benches in front of City Hall on Monday walked across the street and punched a woman who was leaving a restaurant, according to Brunswick police.

Casta Smith, 38, was arrested and charged with battery for the alleged attack that sent the victim to the hospital to be treated for her injuries, the police report said.

