Experts at Colorado State University are predicting another active hurricane season in 2022, but that hardly changes the game plan for the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency.
“In a coastal community like Glynn County, it’s always important to take hurricane season very seriously, no matter what the pre-hurricane season prediction is,” said Andrew “Andy” Leanza, the county’s new GMA director.
CSU’s meteorological whizzes released their 2022 forecast Thursday predicting a higher-than-normal level of hurricane threats in the basin that includes the U.S.’s Eastern Seaboard and the Gulf of Mexico.
Forecasters predict 19 named storms when hurricane season begins June 1. It predicts nine of those will develop into hurricanes before the season concludes Nov. 30.
The average season, between 1991 and 2020, is 14.4 names storms producing 7.2 hurricanes, according to CSU.
The forecast further predicts four of the hurricanes will grow into major hurricanes, Category 3 storms with sustained winds of 111 mph or greater.
By Friday morning Leanza had given close scrutiny to CSU’s predictions for the hurricane season.
Leanza was hired as EMA director just last month. The county is still looking to fill the EMA’s deputy director’s job.
He spent the past year as director of emergency management and communications with the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission. Prior to that he worked with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and also served as the EMA director in Columbia County.
Leanza said his transition to the top emergency preparedness post in Glynn County has thus far been wrinkle-free, thanks to a dedicated group of peers in the county’s various public safety agencies. From public works to county school police, department heads and chiefs have already presented him with their updated hurricanes plans for the coming season.
“Coming on in the middle of things as I did, it was good to see that a lot of them — well, all of them — were already updating me on their own plans,” Leanza said. “They came to me with their updated response plans in place. This is one huge strength that this community has: their public servants’ expertise and knowledge for planning regardless of the forecast.”
The annual hurricane forecast from CSU serves as a reminder about the importance of early preparations and advanced planning, he said.
“But it only takes one,” Leanza said. “So we’re always planning for the big one, the one that directly affects us. That is what we always have to be ready for.”
Last year’s hurricane season produced 21 named storms, including 12 that made landfall on U.S. soil. This included Tropical Storm Elsa, which came across the Florida/Georgia state line in early July and swiped Glynn County with 7 inches of rain, high winds and numerous downed trees and power lines.
The 2021 season was the third most active hurricane season on record.
Residents would be wise to prepare early for what the upcoming hurricane season has in store, Leanza said. That means having an emergency kit in place that includes a store of potable water, nonperishable foods, medical supplies, batteries, flashlights and radios.
An evacuation plan , as well as arrangements and supplies for pets, also should be in place.
Leanza urges people to get their hurricane information from reliable sources, including the county EMA’s Facebook page, as well as GEMA and the National Weather Service.
“Long story short, yes we take these predictions seriously,” Leanza said. “It’s just another way for us to emphasize the importance of the need to be prepared. It’s never too early.”
For more information, contact the county EMA at gcema@glynncounty-ga.gov, or Leanza directly at aleanza@glynncounty-ga.gov.