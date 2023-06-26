The 2023 Chamber Annual Gala set for Thursday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center will feature a variety of activities including a silent and live auction, dinner and awards ceremony.
The Gala is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Chamber, and guests will have plenty of reasons to attend to semiformal event.
Among the silent auction items are an autographed Atlanta Falcons football, golf packages including a two-day stay at King & Prince with golf included, hotel stays including a five-day stay at The Beach Club at St. Simons Island, restaurant gift cards, a kayak trip and tickets to a Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball game.
Live auction items include a Jekyll Island getaway package, a two-night stay at a retreat on Little St. Simons Island and a trip for four to a condo in Tuscany, Italy. The trip to Italy sold for $4,900 last year.
The dinner will also feature a ceremony where the chairman’s gavel is passed by outgoing Chairman Cedric King to Chairwoman-elect Donna Davis. Also named will be the recipients of the Chairman’s Award, Ambassador of the Year Award, Small Business of the Year Award, Entrepreneurial Spirit Award, M.H. “Woody” Woodside Community Champion Award and the prestigious Alfred W. Jones, Sr. Award.
The chamber is still seeking items, products, meals, getaways, services and anything else that could be donated by businesses for the silent and live auctions. The recommended value should be at least $100.
Tickets are sold out. The event will be held at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, 75 Beachview Drive, N. Jekyll Island. The silent auction and social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. follow by dinner and the awards ceremony at 7 p.m.
Go to bgicoc.com for tickets, to donate to the auctions, or for more information.