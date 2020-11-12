The annual Veterans Day ceremony in Neptune Park Wednesday was somewhat subdued compared to past years.
The parade along Mallery Street which typically precedes the ceremony had to be canceled due to COVID-19, said Bennie Williams, chairman of the Veterans Council of the Golden Isles. A seating area for veterans was spaced out to allow social distancing between attendees, and around the park, onlookers dispersed more than they might have in past years.
During the ceremony, officials, including U.S. Air Force veteran and Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, took the stage to honor military servicemen and women.
“I hold no other oath in higher esteem than the oath of office to become armed forces personnel,” Harvey said. “That is an oath above all.”
Continuing a veterans council tradition, retired U.S. Marine Col. Nick Hart named Brunswick native Harry Easterling Veteran of the Year.
Easterling enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating from Glynn Academy in 1965, deciding to choose his branch of the military rather than wait to be drafted into the Vietnam War. He was wounded twice in combat and ultimately assigned to train recruits at Fort Benning until his discharge in 1968.
After moving back home, he started what would become a 41-year career at Georgia Pacific and became a prolific volunteer in Glynn County, Hart said. He gives his time to First Baptist Church, Hospice of the Golden Isles, Coastal Georgia Honor Flight and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4092.
In the ceremony’s keynote address, retired USMC Lt. Col. Michael Antonio, a senior instructor in Glynn Academy’s Marine Corps JROTC program, said Easterling “embodies what it means to be an American veteran.”
He also noted the contributions veterans nationwide make through their military service and voluntary work.
“Many Americans do not know the other side of our veterans, the side that has provided global humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in response to numerous earthquakes, tsunamis, famine and pandemics,” Antonio said.
Every war Americans have engaged in have a common theme, Antonio said. They opposed tyrants, defended the rights of those without the strength to defend themselves and fought for the safety of democracy and their fellow citizens.
“Since April 19, 1775 ... men and women of our nation have been willing to fight for and defend the ideals of freedom, liberty and justice,” Antonio said. “They have fought for a way of life that eludes many on our planet.”
Williams ended the event by noting the 2020 Veterans Day ceremony was a departure from the norm, and that the council is planning a big celebration — including a parade — for 2021.