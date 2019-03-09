The American Enterprise Institute’s annual World Forum on Sea Island — a notoriously hush-hush affair in which it would likely take a reporter with the skills of James Bond to get past security — is underway this weekend, and it’s drawn three of the bigger names in the Trump administration this year.
According to Bloomberg News, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House adviser Jared Kushner are in attendance.
Kushner took part in a question-and-answer session Thursday, and Pence arrived Friday. He’s slated to give a speech and take part in his own Q-and-A today.
Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg reported Wednesday, “The vice president plans to highlight the administration’s economic policies, and will also touch on trade, immigration, border security and foreign affairs, according to a person familiar with his plans.”
Supposedly, the 2016 event included a pow-wow of top establishment conservatives trying to figure out how to stop Donald Trump from receiving the Republican presidential nomination. However, like the orientation of the Republican Party as a whole since Trump won the nomination and the presidency, those organizing and attending appear to have also embraced the president and his policy goals.
A cursory search on Twitter revealed other attendees this year included AOL co-founder Steve Case, Jean Case — National Geographic board chairwoman and Steve Case’s wife — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.
According to Politico, also expected to attend are U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., former Vice President Dick Cheney, Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett, Colombia Vice President Marta Lucia, “Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, UAE Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), GOP Sens. Shelly Moore Capito (W.Va.), John Cornyn (Texas), Tom Cotton (Ark.), Ted Cruz (Texas), Mike Lee (Utah), Rob Portman (Ohio), Tim Scot (S.C.), Ben Sasse (Neb.), Martha McSally (Ariz.), Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Josh Hawley (Mo.), Cory Gardner (Colo). ….”
From the U.S. House are Republican “Reps. Dan Crenshaw (Texas), Elise Stefnik (N.Y.), Fred Upton (Mich.) and Will Hurd (Texas).” Democratic representatives include “Josh Gottheimer (N.J.), Jimmy Panetta (Calif.), Tom Suozzi (N.Y.) and Jim Himes (Conn.).”