The new Glynn County Animal Service will hold an overdue ribbon cutting and celebration on Saturday.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Saturday’s long-overdue ribbon cutting ceremony for the Glynn County Animal Services building will be a family affair.

Division Manager Lori Austin said the event will include family activities such as a 60-foot inflatable obstacle course, jumbo games, face painting and a picnic area where hot dogs and hamburgers will be served.

