Saturday’s long-overdue ribbon cutting ceremony for the Glynn County Animal Services building will be a family affair.
Division Manager Lori Austin said the event will include family activities such as a 60-foot inflatable obstacle course, jumbo games, face painting and a picnic area where hot dogs and hamburgers will be served.
The event starts at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with staff and Glynn County administration.
Austin, who recently took over as the shelter’s division manager, said she worked in the old shelter building on U.S. 17 about 15 years ago. She said the old building was not in bad condition at the time but was told it had collapsed ceilings, rodents and other structural problems by the time operations were moved to the public safety complex in October.
The new building was a SPLOST 16 project.
“The old shelter, it was horrible,” Austin said. “We are happy to finally show off this new resource to the public. We want them to see the new facility and be familiar with the services we offer them and the animals.”
The delay in a ribbon cutting ceremony was due to COVID-19 restrictions that have since been lifted.
Austin said the event is a way to get the public familiar with the new facility. Hopefully, she added, some visitors will leave with a new family member.
“We’re happy when they tour the kennel and leave with a new pet,” Austin said.
The timing is good to hold the open house because the shelter is full. She said some of the animals are in the shelter because their masters cannot afford to care for them.
While kittens and puppies are the most adoptable, Austin said there are some wonderful older pets whose masters have died and they are waiting for a new home.
One dog, Mark, is the high seniority dog at the shelter. He has been waiting for a new home for more than a year. He is a big dog who used to be able to jump fences, but Austin said he has put on enough weight where that should not be an issue.
“He’s a big, strong boy,” Austin said. “A lot of older people go for older dogs and cats. We hope to get a bunch of adoptions done.”
The adoption fee is $50, but a donor has paid the fee for adult cats and some sponsored dogs, Austin said.